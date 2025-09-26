BC News

Former Vancouver mayor seeks end to at-large municipal voting system

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart, seen here reviewing his ballot in the 2022 election, has launched a campaign to put an end to the at-large voting system in B.C.’s major municipalities.

Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart wants to get rid of the current at-large voting system for large B.C. municipalities and replace it with a “fairer, more representative” alternative.

To do that, Stewart, his wife and one of his former chiefs of staff have created “Fix City Hall,” a provincewide campaign that involves gathering names on a petition and launching court action in an effort to abolish the at-large system.

Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby and Kelowna are among some of the cities targeted.

“The thing about going to court is the at-large system is either legal, or not legal,” Stewart said. “You don't have to get into a debate about what system you replace it with because that's where the divisions happen.”

Added Stewart: “So it could be proportional representation, could be mixed-member proportionality, it could be [single transferable vote], it could be wards, I don't know. I'm not really concentrating on that. I'm just concentrating on the fact the at-large system violates people's Charter rights.”

The goal is to adopt a system where “every voice counts,” said Stewart, noting South Asian and Indigenous communities have run candidates in Vancouver elections, but have had limited or no success in securing a seat on council.

“No member of the Musqueam, Squamish or Tsleil-Waututh nations, to my knowledge, have ever been elected on Vancouver city council,” he said, emphasizing the need for racialized communities and neighbourhood leaders to be represented in local governments.

Historically, the winners of Vancouver city elections have been members of well-funded political parties. Victories for independents have been rare. Stewart ran successfully as an independent in 2018, but his profile as a longtime NDP MP was well known, as were his connections to unions.

'It's still really bothering me'

When Stewart ran for mayor, he advocated to end the at-large system and promoted proportional representation. However, moving forward depended on how residents voted in the 2018 provincial referendum on proportional representation.

Voters chose to keep the first-past-the-post system.

“If pro rep is rejected, then future elections will be conducted using ‘neighbourhood constituencies [wards]’ similar to those used at the federal and provincial level,” said Stewart’s campaign literature at the time.

That, of course, never happened.

“I did try when I was mayor to convince councillors to switch from the at-large system to the ward system,” he said, noting he and then-COPE Coun. Jean Swanson had motions drafted to go before council but didn’t introduce them, knowing they would get shot down.

“I just thought, well, it's just going to stir everybody up, and we're going to lose anyway. So I didn't do my motion. Jean didn't do her motion, and that was that. But post-election, it’s still really bothering me.”

At the time, council was dominated by the NPA, which had no interest in getting rid of the at-large system, which allows voters to pick anyone on what is typically a long ballot, regardless of the neighbourhood in which a candidate or voter lives, or community a candidate may represent.

The winners are simply the ones who get the most votes, and they are accountable to all residents. In a ward system, a successful candidate would be primarily responsible for the interests of constituents living within the ward’s boundaries.

Vancouver electoral reform commission

In 2004, the report of the Vancouver Electoral Reform Commission authored by Thomas Berger recommended a ward electoral system would not only decrease the cost of campaigns but give rise to independent candidates.

The thinking of Berger was that a candidate would only have to campaign in a small section, or ward, in the city and not need big money to mount a run for office. A plebiscite on a ward system in 2004 ultimately failed.

Candidates who ran in Vancouver’s civic election in 2022 were on average wealthier than the average resident with a higher likelihood to be homeowners, formally educated and high-income earners.

Stewart’s push to get the provincial government to amend the Community Charter and Vancouver Charter is based on a legal opinion he sought several years ago from then-constitutional lawyer, Alison Latimer, who is now a B.C. Supreme Court Justice.

“I paid her to write a brief as to whether it would be possible to challenge the at-large system with a Charter challenge, and she said yes,” he said. “It took us a while to get everything together, but we have it all together now. And so we launched [Fix City Hall] last week.”

Stewart said he expects to file the organization’s court documents within six months.

Meanwhile, he said, his team will continue to collect signatures on a petition, as well as secure more endorsements.

To date, current endorsements include former B.C. Premier Mike Harcourt, former B.C. MPs Libby Davies and Jasbir Sandhu, and former B.C. Minister of State Katrina Chen, along with academics, community organizers and advocates from across the province.

