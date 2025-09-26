BC News

'This is going to set us way back': Restaurants brace for impact of strike at BC Liquor Distribution Branch

'Going to set us way back'

Cindy White

A strike by public sector workers that spread to BC Liquor Distribution Branch warehouses and retail stores this week is the last thing the restaurant industry needed.

The industry was already struggling in the face of lower-than-expected summer tourism spending. Now, restaurants could see a drop in beverage sales, which account for approximately 35 to 40 per cent of sales.

“This is going to set us way back, fast,” said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurants and Food Services Association.

“What’s happening is you’re seeing restaurants have to scramble, go store to store. They can only get three bottles. But also, the other problem is, is that the warehouses are shut down, so there’s no product that is going to be supplied into those stores where we buy product from.”

He said that while local distilleries, wineries and other producers can fill some of the shortfall, that likely won’t be enough to meet demand. Restaurants can’t turn to private liquor stores. They must buy directly from the BCLDB.

The escalation of job action by the BCGEU comes during the fourth week of the strike.

“We did everything that we could to try to prevent a strike that escalated to impact the general public directly,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch.

“Obviously, we’re concerned about the restaurant/liquor industry, as well as many others, but our members are struggling, have similar concerns and what we need to see here is government come back to the table.”

Finch said, similar to the high cost of doing business that restaurants have grappled with in recent years, wage increases for BCGEU members haven’t kept up with the rising cost of living.

“I’d say restaurants are facing similar struggles to what our members are facing, and that’s, of course, the inflated price of real estate and rents in the province. That’s a direct result of government policy, as well as a declining average wage in certain areas where people can’t afford to go out as much.”

Small and medium-sized bars and restaurants are likely to be the most impacted as liquor supplies dry up.

“The big guys, they’ll go through their products pretty fast, but they’re able to stock up. They have more room and cash,” Tostenson explained.

He pointed out that most smaller restaurants typically receive one liquor order per week. Some may have already missed their order because of the strike spreading to the BCLDB.

Finch is sympathetic, but argues the ball is in the government’s court to return to the bargaining table with a new offer. Tostenson said he doesn’t want to get in the middle of the dispute; he just wants them to reach a settlement as soon as possible.