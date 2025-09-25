Federal investigators headed to Lillooet to probe fatal crash of small private plane
Pilot killed in plane crash
UPDATE: 1:52 p.m.
One person was killed when a small plane crashed on Wednesday in Lillooet.
According to police, emergency crews were called at about 5:15 p.m. to an area near the Lillooet Airport for a report of a crashed bush plane.
RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said first responders arrived to find the pilot, the plane’s lone occupant, suffering from a life-threatening injury.
“The pilot was extracted from the plane and while life-saving efforts were immediately made, the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The incident is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service.
ORIGINAL STORY: 12:01 p.m.
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed a team of investigators to Lillooet to investigate a plane crash.
According to the TSB, a small aircraft — a privately registered Bushmaster Super 22 — crashed on Wednesday in Lillooet.
“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the agency said in a statement.
Castanet has asked police for details about the crash. This story will be updated when more information becomes known.
