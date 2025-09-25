BC News

New BC Green leader Lowan says province must create sustainable funding for cities

Greens want wealth tax

Photo: The Canadian Press Emily Lowan delivers a speech after being voted in as the new B.C. Green Party leader following contest results during an announcement at the Parkside Hotel in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Newly elected BC Green Leader Emily Lowan says a wealth tax and a windfall profit tax would bring more money for social services and "ensure that the richest corporations and one per cent in B.C. are paying their fair share."

Lowan spoke to delegates at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities annual convention just a day after becoming the party's new leader, winning on the first ballot against Jonathan Kerr and Adam Bremner-Akins.

She says senior levels of government consistently tell municipalities there's no money for social services, "yet when foreign, state-owned companies or American oligarchs want more subsidies for oil and gas projects, somehow there is always a couple of extra billion dollars between the couch cushions."

Lowan says the province "has been downloading the costs of systemic social issues onto municipalities," while privatizing social services and handing out subsidies to corporations.

Local governments at the convention have said businesses and the public in their communities are significantly impacted by homelessness, crime and the number of people living with mental health and addiction issues on their streets.

Lowan says the province "needs to step up with the funding" and step back on encroaching on local jurisdiction.

She says she'll be happy to be a "thorn in the side of government when that is useful," but also promises to be a facilitator and movement builder.