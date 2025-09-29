BC News

Winter tire season rolls around on Wednesday

Cindy White

If you are planning to drive on most highways in B.C., you’ll need winter tires starting Wednesday. They are mandatory on routes with mountain passes from Oct. 1 to April 30.

“Temperatures of 7 C or below is where winter tires are most effective,” said Daniel Quigley, BCAA senior manager of road assistance fleet operations. “Even though we’re not hitting those temperatures in the daytime, at night you’re seeing those temperatures drop, especially through those high mountain passes.

“So, that’s where it becomes absolutely essential to have winter tires, for not just your safety but for the safety of other fellow motorists."

How do you know if you have the correct tires? Look for the three-peak mountain symbol or an M&S, which stands for a mud and snow rating.

Even though most modern cars now have tire pressure sensors, Quigley said it’s a good idea to manually check to make sure they are properly inflated using an inexpensive tire gauge.

“I do it to this day even though both my vehicles have the pressure sensors,” said Quigley.

He said in the winter, your tires will lose about one PSI per month, due to the cold weather.

At the same time, check that your wiper blades are in good shape and that you have washer fluid designed for winter conditions.

If you are caught without winter tires on BC highways where they are mandatory, you could face a fine of $121.