BC News

OneBC interim leader in favour of defunding non-profits to incentivize recovery focus

'Re-stigmatize' drug use

Photo: UBCM Dallas Brodie, interim leader of OneBC, spoke at the UBCM convention on Wednesday.

The interim leader of conservative upstart political party OneBC spoke in favour of defunding non-profits not aimed at addiction recovery during a speech at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention on Wednesday.

Dallas Brodie said if elected, the party would “re-stigmatize” the use of illicit drugs, hearkening back to educational and advertising campaigns decades ago targeted at reducing smoking.

“We will defund the addictions industry. Any NGO [non-governmental organization] that receives public money will be funded only for results, measured by recovery, not dependency. The same will go for housing,” said Brodie, who criticized non-profits as “enabling” addiction.

“The goal is to get people back into productive lives out of subsidized housing and back into market housing, the focus must be redirected to recovery, moving through not warehousing and enabling.”

OneBC is a conservative group officially given political party status through Elections BC in June.

It was founded by independent MLAs Brodie and Tara Armstrong, who had reportedly clashed internally with the BC Conservative party, resulting in leader John Rustad kicking Brodie out of caucus.

The young party has been criticized for leaders’ statements about residential school survivors and its views on gender affirmation. A OneBC town hall planned in Penticton later this week has triggered plans for a protest.

Brodie spoke in front of a relatively sparse room of local government representatives on Wednesday.

She called out the provincial government for its drug decriminalization pilot. She said more prosecutors and court staff were needed to process repeat offenders, and said OneBC would push for stronger sentences.

She also said the party was calling for an immediate pause on immigration into Canada, “including temporary foreign workers, foreign students and asylum claimants,” with exceptions for sectors like health care.