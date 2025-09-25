BC News

BCGEU expands strike to more BC Liquor stores

Photo: Cindy White A Picket line was set up at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch Orchard Park retail store on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

The two BC Liquor Stores in Kelowna are now closed as BCGEU strike action escalated Thursday.

While picketing began earlier this week at the Kelowna Dilworth location, that picketing extended Thursday to the Lakeshore store.

"Due to strike action by the BCGEU, select BCLIQUOR store locations will be temporarily unable to serve customers or process hospitality customer orders," the BC Liquor posted on its website.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

The BCGEU is escalating its strike action Thursday, with workers walking off the job at 37 more BC Liquor Stores.

This brings the total striking liquor stores to 65, nearly a third of all the BC Liquor stores in the province.

Workers walked off the job at Kelowna's Dilworth BC Liquor Store earlier this week, and the expansion of the strike now also includes the Lakeshore location as well.

Liquor stores in Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton and Summerland are also impacted.

The BCGEU says more than 14,900 public service workers are now engaged in job action, with 66 active picket lines across B.C.

“From the beginning of this job action, public service workers have done everything possible to focus pressure on government without disrupting the public. But government’s refusal to return to the bargaining table with a fair wage mandate has left us no choice but to escalate,” said BCGEU President Paul Finch.

“By withholding labour at liquor and cannabis warehouses and stores, we are reminding government that it’s public service workers who generate the revenue that funds healthcare, education and other community programs. These impacts don’t have to drag on—workers want a fair deal, and the sooner government comes back to negotiate, the sooner these disruptions will end.”

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

British Columbia Finance Minister Brenda Bailey says there is some back-channel work going on around the escalating dispute between the government and striking public-sector workers, although she has no date for new talks.

Bailey's comments come as members of the B.C. General Employees' Union put up pickets in front of more than two dozen liquor stores and at liquor and cannabis distribution warehouses this week.

The union says about 14,000 of the 34,000 workers it represents in this contract are now taking some kind of job action, from pickets to an overtime ban, in an effort to force the government back to the negotiating table.

Bailey, who has been speaking for the government on the dispute, says they're "very keen to get back to the table" and are creating conditions to get back there.

Ian Tostenson, the head of B.C.'s Restaurant and Foodservices Association, says his members are being used as a pawn in the dispute and they expect to see supply shortages by the end of the week.

Bailey says she's heard from some industry representatives who have stockpiled liquor in expectation of such job action, but she understands the importance of the industry to the province.

"You know, margins are tight there and so I'm certainly aware of the challenges that that industry is faced with, but my role is to make sure not only that we get a fair deal for these workers, but that we get a fair deal for all British Columbians."

The union is into its fourth week of job action as it asks for 8.25 per cent over two years, saying its wages haven't kept pace with inflation.

– The Canadian Press

Cindy White