Elected officials join Save Our Streets coalition to call for changes to curb street disorder

Communities feel 'besieged'

Photo: @MayorTomDyas Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas speaking at a Save Our Streets events Tuesday in Victoria.

Dozens of mayors and councillors stood on the steps of the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday calling for action to alleviate a street disorder crisis that continues to play out in communities across the province.

The elected officials gathered for a news conference with Save Our Streets, a coalition of community and business organizations campaigning for order and public safety in B.C. communities.

The event happened during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, which brings together local governments to discuss common issues and advocate to provincial ministers.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, one of six municipal officials who spoke about impacts of crime and street disorder in their communities, called for more Crown prosecutors, bail reform, and an expansion of compassionate, mandatory care.

“People are frustrated and quite frankly, they are exhausted. Compassion and their patience has been wearing very thin,” Dyas said.

“While crime has gone down in Kelowna since 2022, our community is experiencing detrimental and very costly impacts of the chronic offenders that are recipients of a broken justice system.”

Cori Ramsay, Prince George councillor and new UBCM president, said residents and business owners feel frustrated, unsafe and “besieged.”

She noted municipalities from Parksville to Smithers — including the B.C. Interior communities of Kamloops, Sicamous and Revelstoke — have put forward resolutions at UBCM calling for improvements to provincial service delivery and federal laws.

“I say this for all communities represented here and in our resolutions this year, we need to change the environment,” Ramsay said.

“B.C.’s economy is suffering. We need to ensure that our small business leaders have a safe environment in which they can provide the services that are essential to our residents and employ British Columbians.”

Kamloops councillors Katie Neustaeter, Mike O’Reilly and Margot Middleton attended the event on behalf of the city.

“I think this will probably be the most important thing that we do this year here at UBCM. You heard a united cry from across the province of municipal elected folks saying, ‘This is what we need, and we need it now,’” Neustaeter said.

She said Kamloops has sponsored a UBCM resolution asking for bail reform and an end to so-called catch and release practices in order to curb the prolific offenders committing “the majority of the crime” in the city.

“We shouldn't have prolific offenders. People should be scared that when they break into a business, when they shoplift casually, when they are breaking laws and bylaws on the sidewalks, that there will be consequences for their actions,” Neustaeter said.

Middleton said each of the speakers addressed issues that are seen in Kamloops each day.

“Everybody is affected by this hugely significant issue, and we are not going to be able to solve this alone. We need advocacy of all the municipalities,” she said.

O’Reilly noted the group was non-partisan, and represented communities of all sizes. He agreed key initiatives include bail reform and expanding compassionate, mandatory treatment.

Municipal funds redeployed

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said the city has a plan to redeploy more than $10 million in funding to help immediately respond to street disorder — money that would have been spent on other projects that have now been delayed.

“I think that's what every municipality is having to do. They're facing hard choices and making decisions that put off other priorities in order to deal with this,” Alto said.

Kamloops councillors stood on different sides to this approach.

O’Reilly said he believes this is already happening, as municipalities can only do so much with the tax dollars they have. He agreed with Alto’s reasoning that resources need to be divided between tackling immediate needs and investing in longer-term solutions.

Neustaeter said at this point, all municipalities have to consider reallocating funds to tackle street disorder at this point — but this shouldn’t have to be the case.

“The dollars that we get from property tax revenue should be going back into the things that are our responsibilities, sewers, roads, all of these things, recreational facilities. We should not be having to spend them on deterring crime that's being caused through court policy,” Neustaeter said.

Middleton said she would hate to see deferred funding cause delays for major projects like those being pursued under the municipality's recreation-focused Build Kamloops initiative, noting this approach would have an impact on the city’s economic health, growth and well-being.

"Our city can't fall farther behind than what we are now,” she said.