New Hwy 1 overpass complete at Tank Hill, site of 2021 storm damage

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Transit A new overpass has opened on Highway 1 at Tank Hill.

A new overpass has been opened on Highway 1 at Tank Hill, north of Lytton.

The overpass has restored grade separation between the highway and the railway for the first time since the 2021 atmospheric river.

That storm completely washed out the highway and rail bridge. Temporary repairs resulted in an at-grade rail crossing on the Trans Canada.

The highway will open to two lanes initially, with the third lane scheduled to open in October 2025 once detour removal is completed, said the province on Wednesday.

While detour-removal and site-cleanup works will continue until November 2025, all major construction activities are complete.

The overpass was one of the largest infrastructure recovery projects in the wake of the atmospheric river