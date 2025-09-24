BC News

B.C. court upholds new restrictions on independent truckers

Truck restrictions upheld

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Container stacks and truck traffic at the Port of Vancouver’s Centerm container terminal

A judge has upheld a ruling from the B.C. Container Trucking Commissioner imposing strict new rules on independent truck operators.

The decision, handed down Sept. 17 by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Matthew Kirchner, dismissed an application for judicial review brought by two truck drivers, Paul Uppal and Waldemar Zawislak, who claimed the changes would severely restrict their business operations.

Both men have owned and operated two container trucks for the past 20 years but were denied a second set of truck tags for a new two-year licensing term starting Dec. 1, 2024.

The commissioner, whose role was set up in 2014 to resolve labour problems associated with the oversupply of trucks and underpayment of drivers, regulates access to container terminals in the Lower Mainland. To get access to the port, trucks must be associated with a licensed company and have valid truck tags.

Reforms in 2020 aimed to cut down on a glut of trucks accessing the port. The commissioner later released a report raising concerns of “high rates of non-compliance.” New changes, he said, would distribute a reduced number of truck tags to existing licensees based on their business case, compliance history and fleet efficiency.

The reforms have forced some larger trucking companies to retroactively pay out tens of thousands of dollars to drivers and lose preferred access to the port.

When it came to independent operators, new rules announced in May 2024 capped the length of time they can use a hired driver at 90 days.

In court, Uppal and Zawislak argued that the new conditions contradicted the Container Trucking Act and failed to consider a "grandfathering" understanding for long-standing operators.

They also argued the commissioner had failed to consider submissions made by one of the drivers before making changes to his licence conditions.

Kirchner, however, found the commissioner had broad legal discretion to impose conditions and maintain stability in the industry.

The judge cited a consultation report that shows there were “competing views” in the container trucking industry, with some arguing independent operators should be fully prohibited from hiring secondary drivers. Others favoured keeping the ability to bring on relief drivers but opposed the idea that they could permanently replace independent truck operators.

“Some truckers were concerned about certain life events that may prevent them from operating their vehicle from time to time,” the commissioner is cited in the ruling.

“Everyone agrees that it should not be for an indefinite period of time, but were unable to come to a consensus…”

Ultimately, the commissioner made changes to balance "numerous competing factors.”

In upholding the new rules, the decision ensures independent operators remain the primary drivers of their own trucks, and that indirectly employed operators serve as relief drivers, not as permanent replacements.