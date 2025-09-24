Kamloops News

Kamloops 12-year-old sues Roblox for its 'addictive' online gaming platform

Kid sues 'addictive' Roblox

Photo: Roblox.com. Roblox lists many popular and up-and-coming games on its website.

A 12-year-old Kamloops child is suing U.S. gaming giant Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) via a guardian due to its gaming platform being so addictive that it caused "anxiety, depression, irritability and mood swings," according to the lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court Sept. 18.

The lawsuit also names Roblox Canada Inc. as a defendant.

It seeks an order certifying the case as a class-action lawsuit, as well as general and special damages among other relief for allegedly breaking consumer protection laws and other transgressions.

At its core, the lawsuit alleges that Roblox games are too addictive, that the company does not warn users of the games' addictiveness and that the addiction to its games harms "physical and social well-being."

The child, who is referred to as "they" and "D.J." to protect their identity, lives and was born in Kamloops and is represented by their father, the lawsuit said.

D.J. started playing Roblox when they were five or six years old, and has so far spent between $300 and $500 on the virtual currency Robux, the lawsuit said. D.J. allegedly spends about two hours per day playing Roblox games, and this has impaired concentration and memory as well as prompted a loss of interest in other activities.

Roblox has a game with metaverse-like environments that are user-created and enable users to play different roles, have avatars and buy virtual accessories with Robux, which is bought with real money.

Roblox's success in recent years is clear, with the company projecting its revenue this year to be between US$4.39 billion and US$4.49 billion. The company has said its goal is to have about one billion daily active users, up from about 111.8 million in its second quarter of this year. The lawsuit noted that at the end of last year, the company had about 80 million daily active users.

Roblox's share price has risen by about 179 per cent in the past year and 409 per cent in the past two years.

BIV emailed the company on Monday to get a response to the lawsuit and its allegations but the company has not yet responded with a comment.

The lawsuit alleged that 56 per cent of Roblox's users are younger than 16 years old, with about 20 per cent being younger than nine years old.

"The defendants acknowledge that children are a core demographic on their platform, and by design, market Roblox as a family-friendly creative environment for children that provides age-appropriate content," the lawsuit alleged.

It added that spending money on Robux is "essential for personalizing the user's experience and accessing premium content." Indeed, most of its revenue comes from Robux purchases, the lawsuit alleged.

The design of the platform has "gambling-like mechanisms" to encourage users to spend money, according to the 44-page lawsuit.

It added that “well known psychological vulnerabilities,” such as reward anticipation, also encourage users to emotionally be engaged in their play.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.