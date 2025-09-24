BC News

Campfire ban to be lifted in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Photo: Colin Dacre Campfires are again allowed in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Get out the marshmallows and take advantage of the last gasp of summer weather.

BC Wildfire announced Wednesday that as of noon Monday, Sept. 29, campfires will be permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre. Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited.

"As the campfire prohibition is being lifted, we ask the public to remain vigilant and follow all regulations when enjoying campfires," the wildfire service said as they lifted the ban.

A campfire is defined a fire that is 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide or less. Anything larger is a Category 2 fire.

In addition to campfires, sky lanterns, wood fired pizza ovens and other devices, are allowed now.

The lifted prohibition applies to all areas in the fire centre that are outside of municipal boundaries. In addition, this rescindment applies to parks, conservancies and recreation areas.

"Municipalities often follow BC Wildfire Service prohibitions or may impose different prohibitions based on conditions in their local area," BC Wildfire said.

The City of Kelowna bans campfires year-round.

"If you are in a municipality, be sure to check if local prohibitions are in place. If you are within a regional district or improvement district, this rescindment applies as well as any local prohibition rescindments issued by the regional district or improvement district. BC Parks follows BC Wildfire Service prohibitions."

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.