Police say dog killed in targeted shooting on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast

A shooting on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast has killed a dog in what police say was a targeted attack.

RCMP say officers were called to a home on Boyle Road in Gibsons on Sept. 19 at around 5 p.m.

They say multiple shots were fired at the home and a dog on the property suffered a fatal injury.

Investigators say they are looking for two unidentified male suspects who fired the shots before leaving in a light-coloured sedan.

Police believe the attack was targeted and are asking for witnesses or those who have video footage to contact investigators.

RCMP say officers also want to talk to any drivers in the area around the time of the shooting who may have dashcam footage.