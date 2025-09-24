BC News

B.C. Green Party votes in climate activist Emily Lowan as new leader

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Green Party Leadership candidates Emily Lowan, left to right, Jonathan Kerr and Adam Bremner-Akins are shown in a composite image of three undated handout photos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — B.C. Green Party (Mandatory Credit)

Emily Lowan, a 25-year-old climate activist, is the new leader of the British Columbia Green Party.

Lowan won on the first ballot with 3,189 votes, ahead of second-place Jonathan Kerr with 1,908 votes, while Adam Bremner-Akins finished third with 128 votes.

She doesn't have a seat in the legislature but says she plans to run in the next “viable” byelection or in the next general election.

Lowan says the Greens will become a “force of nature” and promises that it will be a “bold and critical” opposition party.

She says her decisive mandate is a “clear message” that the party needs to do something differently.

Former leader Sonia Furstenau lost her bid for re-election in last year's election and stepped down from the post in January.