B.C. government scientists at Ministry of Resources expand strike action

Scientists expand strike

The Canadian Press - Sep 24, 2025 / 10:48 am | Story: 574189
The B.C. legislature is pictured in downtown Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Photo: The Canadian Press
Photo: The Canadian Press

Scientists working at British Columbia's Ministry of Water, Land and Resources are expanding strike action as labour strife grows in the province.

The Professional Employees Association, representing agrologists, foresters and geoscientists, says members at a site in Victoria are now on strike, marking a fourth week of escalating job action.

Picket lines from union members are already up at ministry sites in four other Victoria locations, as well as in Metro Vancouver, Williams Lake, Smithers, Prince George, Penticton, Nelson, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Cranbrook and Fort St. John.

The escalation comes as another labour dispute between the province and the BC General Employees' Union led to pickets at liquor and cannabis distribution warehouses in Richmond, Delta and Kamloops this week.

The BCGEU strike is also in its fourth week and now involves more than 12,500 people taking part in job action, including picketing and overtime bans.

Both the Professional Employees Association and the BC General Employees' Union have said they want a "fair deal" from the province for workers providing services that are fundamental to the provincial economy.

