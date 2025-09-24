BC News
B.C. Lottery Corp. says someone won $31-million jackpot in latest Lotto Max draw
Someone in British Columbia has won a $31-million jackpot in the latest Lotto Max draw in the province.
The B.C. Lottery Corporation says in a statement that a ticket sold online matched all seven winning numbers of the draw on Tuesday.
It says the odds of winning the jackpot on a single $5 ticket is 1-in-33-million.
The win comes after a Surrey, B.C., man won a record $80 million prize in May.
At the time, the lottery corporation described it as the biggest jackpot ever awarded to a single person in Canada.
The corporation says lotto players in B.C. have won more than $196 million from Lotto Max so far this year.
