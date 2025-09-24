BC News

Union calls for joint effort to address crisis in coastal forestry sector

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl addresses the media outside the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday. Dahl says it’s time for an alliance of community leaders from throughout B.C. to “come together and strongly advocate for a secure and brighter economic future through the responsible development of our abundant natural resources.”

The union representing thousands of forest-industry workers on the coast is calling for a united effort to address a growing crisis in the sector.

Brian Butler, president of United Steelworkers Local 1-1937, says government, industry, First Nations and the union need a plan to resolve the issues that remain under the province’s control.

He said members of the union, which represents 5,500 workers on the coast, are being hit hard with layoffs, most of which are either due to market conditions or lack of available logs.

“Right now, as we see it, stakeholders work independently in their own silos, rather than collectively,” he said in a statement to the Times Colonist. “We are at a time when the focus needs to be on actions and not words.”

On Monday, Western Forest Products, which supports about 3,300 jobs on the coast, announced that curtailments that began in June at its Chemainus sawmill will be extended until the end of the year, affecting 120 employees.

The company’s Cowichan sawmill, which employs 60 people and has also been curtailed, is still expected to resume operations Oct. 1.

Butler said Chemainus’s expected six-month curtailment will be the longest at that mill since it was built in 1985. Cowichan Bay has also missed significant operating time in 2025, and has been operating on a one-shift basis, he said.

Western Forest Products spokeswoman Babita Khunkhun said the curtailments — through a combination of reduced operating hours, an extended holiday break and reconfigured shift schedules — are in response to “persistently weak market conditions, further impacted by significant increases in U.S. softwood lumber duties.”

She said operations have also been affected by a lack of available log supply, ongoing harvesting permitting delays, and a strike by United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 at Western’s La-kwa sa muqw Forestry Limited Partnership.

Conditions are being regularly reassessed, and the company “will continue to provide timely updates to our team members as circumstances evolve,” Khunkhun said.

“We recognize that curtailments have a direct impact on our employees, and our goal is to operate as consistently and sustainably as possible.”

She said the company has worked with employees to find them work at other locations where possible.

Western’s curtailments in the third and fourth quarters of this year will reduce lumber production at its B.C. sawmills by approximately 50 million board feet in the second half of 2025, about six per cent of the company’s annual lumber capacity.

Butler said there are plenty more examples of trouble in the sector around the Island.

The Coulson Mill in Port Alberni has not yet fully emerged from the creditor-protection process triggered by San Group’s insolvency. That mill has been sold, but the new owners do not yet have it operating.

The Franklin Forest Products operation in Port Alberni is also down, due to a wildfire that blocked access to the mill.

Butler said logging operations near Port Alberni have been slowed by permitting issues and a blockade by environmentalists, which has left more than 100 members out of work.

The union noted cutting-permit delays — an ongoing issue for the industry — reduce fibre supply, leading to mill curtailments and a lack of production.

Butler said with uncertainty in markets due to increased softwood lumber duties and threatened tariffs and the inability of companies to access wood fibre, his members are in a tough spot that could get worse.

“Without the certainty of access to harvesting permits, it also has also led to a lack of investment in the industry, which will have compounding negative impacts if not addressed,” he said.

At the La-Kwa sa muqw Forest Operation north of Campbell River, meanwhile, about 100 Steelworkers members are on the picket line.

They claim the employer – a partnership between Western Forest Products and First Nation-owned La-kwa sa muqw Forestry — wants to contract out their work and not accept the terms of an agreement reached early this year.

Amid all that turmoil, mayors from around the province, who have joined forces as the Alliance of Resource Communities, this week reiterated calls for action on forestry.

“It’s time for an alliance of community leaders from all corners of the province to come together and strongly advocate for a secure and brighter economic future through the responsible development of our abundant natural resources,” said Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl, who, along with his colleagues, was in Victoria this week for the Union of B.C. Municipalities Conference.

“While it’s encouraging that the federal and provincial governments are becoming more vocal in support of major projects, thousands of people in my community who rely on natural resource industries face an uncertain future.”

Dahl and 11 other B.C. mayors released a call to action last week that included co-ordinated government action to support resource industries facing external economic threats, faster approvals of responsible natural resource projects, and more involvement from local governments and First Nations at the planning and action stages of provincial decisions.

“We have abundant resources in B.C. We have everything we need to have strong, prosperous communities and First Nations,” said Fort St. John Mayor Lillia Hansen. “All levels of government need to collaborate and focus on the key opportunities right in front of us.”

At a news conference Tuesday to announce recommendations to expand the role of B.C. Timber Sales, which auctions off publicly owned timber, Forests Minister Ravi Parmar agreed quick action is needed to respond to a forest industry that is in crisis.

“When you have mills that are curtailing, when you have livelihoods impacted, it is a crisis,” he said, adding the recommendations will help to quickly transform the forest sector and ensure more stability and a better flow of fibre to manufacturing plants.

They include auctioning timber harvested as part of thinning efforts to improve forest health, using B.C. Timber Sales to manage stewardship projects, wildfire risk reduction and dangerous tree removal, working toward doubling the dedicated fibre supply for value-added wood manufacturing and making it easier for smaller companies to bid on auctions.

Parmar said he hopes to implement the recommendations as quickly as possible.

“We can’t wait. There’s no more important time when jobs are on the line and community livelihoods are on the line.”