B.C. forestry sector in 'crisis,' triggering change in BC Timber Sales

Photo: The Canadian Press In an aerial view, logs are seen stacked at Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, April 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia's forestry industry is "under pressure from all sides," prompting the provincial government to bring in changes to expand the role of BC Timber Sales, including allowing some communities to manage their own forest resources.

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar says attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump, "increasingly intense" wildfires and climate change all put extra pressure on the industry.

A review of the work done by BC Timber Sales, an organization that manages 20 per cent of Crown timber, has generated 54 recommendations in a plan to help support a thriving forest economy.

One of the key recommendations includes expanding three community forests in Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort St. James, allowing them to manage and protect their forest resources, all while ensuring a stable supply of logs for the local mills.

The recommendations include making it easier for smaller companies to bid on timber at auctions, developing ways to market unused parts of the trees, like branches and treetops, and building partnerships with First Nations and their communities.

Parmar said he wants the changes implemented as quickly as possible, but a number of them will require legislative change to move forward.

"It was clear to me when I became minister of forests (that) the BCTS sales targets were unacceptable," said Parmar.

"These recommendations took a lot of time and energy to build. But really, from my perspective, they point to the future of forestry, and that is stability, that is certainty, that is predictability."

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a final decision last month on raising its countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports, bringing the total duties and anti-dumping fees for Canadian softwood to 35.19 per cent.

B.C. industry groups say it will hurt communities on both sides of the border.

Parmar said B.C. is the second largest producer of softwood lumber in the world, next to Russia, and it's important to let the United States "understand just how much they rely on B.C. exports."

"British Columbia or Russia," said Parmar. "United States, you've got a decision to make by working with our federal counterparts. I think it's a pretty easy decision, but we'll leave it to Trump to make a call."

Parmar said the B.C. forestry sector is also looking to expand into other foreign markets.

"I believe, over the course of the next number of weeks, we're going to be launching a pretty significant trade mission to Japan and South Korea," said Parmar.

BC Timber Sales manages about 20 per cent of the provincial annual allowable cut and was established in 2003 to provide open market access and generate income for the province.

Lennard Joe, CEO of the First Nations Forestry Council; George Abbott, a former B.C. government cabinet minister; and Brian Frenkel, a councillor with the District of Vanderhoof, were appointed by Parmar earlier this year to lead the review.

Kim Haakstad, president of the BC Council of Forest Industries, said in a statement that it's encouraging to see the provincial government recognizing the urgency to increase performance, move more fibre and serve the current clientele.

But Haakstad said the group also wants the province to fast-track some of the review's recommendations, such as making more timber available on the open market sooner and developing timber sales to meet the needs of the local and regional forestry industry, in a right log, right mill, right price policy.

"While BCTS has consistently underperformed in its core function of delivering wood supply to the market, the government is choosing to expand its mandate and propose additional volumes be allocated to BCTS. Without tackling these underlying issues, additional responsibilities risk compounding challenges rather than resolving them," said Haakstad.