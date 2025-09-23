BC News

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., create extortion task force in addition to RCMP team

Another extortion task force

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say they are launching their own task force to target local extortion cases, a week after the announcement of a provincial team to investigate crimes that have been focused on the South Asian community.

The Abbotsford department says its task force will bring in full- and part-time members from other areas, and the team will disrupt and investigate extortion cases in that city.

Last week, Mounties and the B.C. government announced a provincial extortion task force, which involves 40 members from enforcement agencies across the province.

Abbotsford police say two of its officers are serving on the provincial task force.

Dozens of extortions and related violence cases have plagued several communities in B.C., including Surrey, where the mayor announced a $250,000 reward fund this month for information leading to convictions.

Abbotsford police say they have received 38 reports of extortion-related cases since November 2023, with all but two of the cases being non-violent, involving instances such as threatening phone calls, letters or text messages.