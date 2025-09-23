BC News

Robson Pass Hut begins to take shape, slated to open next summer

Alpine hut taking shape

Photo: Supplied / Tamasin Langton The in-progress Robson Pass Hut at Mount Robson Provincial Park on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

The Alpine Club of Canada (ACC) says construction of its new Robson Pass Hut will wrap in mid-October with the hut anticipated to be ready for adventurers next summer.

The construction team from Ennadai Woodworks of Golden, B.C. began work early in the summer season and finished laying the foundation in July. As of early September, framing and roofing is now complete.

“They’re currently working on completing the building envelope, so putting [in] all the insulation and sealing membrane and then sheet metal cladding to wrap up the exterior of it,” said Tom Fransham, ACC’s manager of capital projects. “The windows are all in right now, and so yeah, it’s coming together quite nicely.”

The two-story hut will be located about two kilometres from Berg Lake Campground in Mount Robson Provincial Park. BC Parks has already installed new trail signage showing the distance to the future Robson Pass Hut.

The hut will also be the 34th addition to the ACC’s network and the first it has commissioned in nearly a decade.

Fransham explained how building such a structure in a remote wilderness location took “an incredible amount of planning.”

“I know that the Ennadai team planned out every single lift of lumber that had to go up, because everything goes in by helicopter, and they’re not cheap,” he said. “You plan out basically every pound of material that goes up there, and you want to maximize the loads so that you get as much material up in as few flights over as little time as possible.”

The construction team has been staying at an old horse camp and rotating out its crew every two weeks. Because it can take a week or more for any additional equipment or materials to come in, they have plenty of redundancy of tools in case one breaks down.

“These guys have had a lot of experience in doing work in the backcountry,” Fransham said. “It certainly shows with how well this build has gone.”

Fransham noted that construction had been mostly on schedule this summer, although there was a delay after a boulder rolled into an excavator and cracked one of its hydraulic pipes.

“We lost a week and a half or so against the original schedule, but the guys have been working really hard to catch that up since then,” he said.

All trees removed from the hut footprint and the construction process will be repurposed as firewood for the nearby BC Parks ranger cabin.

The ACC will spend the winter building furniture – such as bunk beds, couches and the dining room table – and move these into the hut once the snow melts in the spring. It also plans to install solar panels in early June.

Unlike similar huts, this one will have the sleeping area on the first floor, while the common area and kitchen will be on the second floor. The main entrance will also be on the second floor and will be accessible by stairs leading to a wraparound deck.

“The purpose of keeping the sleeping quarters downstairs is so that it doesn’t get uncomfortably hot in the wintertime when people are trying to keep the main area warm and they’re overheating the upstairs area,” Fransham said.

The hut will be able to house 12 people at a time for roughly 90 nights each summer season, and the ACC plans to keep it open for winter skiers.

Fransham added how the architectural layout would ensure spectacular views of the Robson Pass area and Mount Robson itself.

More than two decades in the making, planning for the hut first began in 2002 but was then put on hold for several years. After resuming in the mid-2010s, further delays were caused by the pandemic and flood damage to the park in 2022. The Berg Lake Trail, which leads to Robson Pass, was reopened earlier this summer following four years of phased construction.

The facility will be called the Robson Pass and Byron Caldwell Hut, the latter name honouring ACC member Byron Caldwell, who died in a 2018 mountaineering accident in Kananaskis Country.

The hut is expected to provide a haven for recreationalists while minimizing the impact on the fragile alpine environment.

Those interested in supporting the $1.2 million project can donate at the ACC’s website.