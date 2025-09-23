BC News

Ex-teacher Brendan Boylan goes to jail for sexual assault

Ex-teacher jailed two years

Photo: Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Brendan Tomas Boylan of Prince George leaves Vancouver court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Former Prince George schoolteacher Brendan Tomas Boylan donned sunglasses as a sheriff handcuffed him and led him out of a seventh-floor courtroom at Vancouver’s Law Courts on Monday, Sept. 22.

A BC Supreme Court judge had just sentenced the 40-year-old to two years in jail for sexual assault.

Boylan’s defence lawyer failed to convince Justice Simon Coval that his client, who suffers light sensitivity from a 2014 brain injury, should serve time under house arrest.

Coval found Boylan guilty last November of the incident, which took place between May 19, 2018 and June 16, 2018 in Prince George.

In his Sept. 22 oral ruling, Coval called Boylan’s crime a “highly invasive sexual assault on a romantic partner who was begging him to stop.”

“The offence was a serious violation of her bodily autonomy, sexual integrity and dignity,” Coval said. “Her physical injuries and the long-term emotional harm, which she and her family members described in their impact statements, were all foreseeable for this type of assault.”

The Crown proposed a 30-to-36 month jail sentence. The defence suggested 24-to-30 months or possibly two years less a day of house arrest. Coval rejected house arrest as inconsistent with the paramount objective of deterrence and denunciation for a sexual assault conviction.

Sentencing would have happened sooner, but Boylan filed a constitutional challenge that backfired in June. Boylan had claimed his right to a timely trial had been violated, but Coval decided 26 and a half months of delays were due to the defence and other factors. He said the actual length from indictment to completion of the trial was 20 months, well below the Supreme Court of Canada’s 30-month ceiling.

Coval noted the victim was tired and early in her menstrual period when she reluctantly agreed to have anal sex with Boylan. She said it hurt, asked Boylan to stop and repeated that twice.

Instead, Boylan pushed her head down, put a pillow on top of her head and held her down on the bed until he finished.

The victim, whose identity is covered by a ban on publication, reported being sore for the next few days and had difficulty walking. She did not immediately go to police or get medical attention due to feeling shame, guilt and embarrassment. She suffered anxiety and depression, feared leaving her home due to the possibility of encountering Boylan and took leave from her work in 2022 and 2023.

“I will always carry the memory of what was done to me, how powerless and violated I felt in those moments, the physical degradation of that experience,” the victim said in an impact statement that Coval repeated.

Coval said aggravating factors included Boylan committing the sexual assault in the victim’s home and his attempts to prevent disclosure.

Coval said a psychiatric report found Boylan a low risk to reoffend, but prison could exacerbate the symptoms of the 2014 brain injury.

Boylan, who is studying for a doctorate, had taught in Surrey and Prince George and has also worked for Elections Canada, Statistics Canada and Census Canada. He moved to Vancouver early this year to live with his mother and brother and was fired by School District 57 in May.

He is selling two Prince George rental properties because the conviction means he can no longer list them on an online rental system.

Coval said Boylan is the father of a child from a 2002-to-2012 marriage, remains on good terms with the mother and has been in a romantic relationship since 2023.

Boylan, he said, has paid “high personal, professional and financial prices” for the conviction and may never be allowed to teach again.

Coval ordered Boylan to provide a sample of his DNA, not possess weapons for 10 years and banned him from communicating with the victim, her son or husband. He must also pay a $200 victim fine surcharge.

However, Coval decided Boylan should not be listed in the national sex offender registry.

“I find a very low risk of the offending based on the lack of criminal record, strong family support, pro-social history and the supporting letters, particularly from his current and former romantic partners,” Coval said.

