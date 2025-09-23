BC News

Victoria radio host Al Ferraby to plead not guilty to child-luring charges: lawyer

Host denies allegations

Photo: VIA CFAX Al Ferraby, who started with CFAX in 1994, has been suspended from his role as co-host of CFAX’s morning show Mornings with Al Ferraby and Lisa Best.

Veteran Victoria radio host Al Ferraby intends to plead not guilty to two child-luring charges, according to his lawyer.

The case was in provincial court on Monday afternoon for a first appearance, but Ferraby was not in the courtroom.

An articling student acting for defence lawyer Brock Martland said they’ve requested disclosure, the relevant evidence that relates to the case, which the Crown is obliged to provide.

The case is expected to be back in court on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.

Martland has acted as defence counsel in several high-profile cases, such as former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen’s sexual-assault trial, the Surrey Six murder trial and the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing.

Ferraby has been charged with telecommunicating to lure a child under 16 and telecommunicating to lure a child under 18.

The charges mean Ferraby is accused of telecommunicating with a person he believed to be under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating sexual interference or invitation to touching, and of telecommunicating with a person he believed to be under the age of 18 for the purpose of facilitating an offence involving child pornography.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in Victoria and Vancouver between Sept. 17, 2024, and Jan. 10, 2025.

Vancouver police’s internet child sexual exploitation unit began an investigation into the radio host in September 2024, and Ferraby was arrested in February.

Ferraby, who started with CFAX in 1994, has been suspended from his role as co-host of CFAX’s morning show Mornings with Al Ferraby and Lisa Best, which airs between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. He was last on the air Thursday morning.

He has also been removed from the board of directors of CFAX Santas Anonymous, which provides funding for projects and programs that support children, youth and families in Greater Victoria.

Ferraby was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the children’s charity, said its president, Ryan Price.

None of the charges have been proven in court.