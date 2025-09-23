BC News

Forestry worker dies near Revelstoke

5th forestry death this year

Photo: Wildsight FILE- A photo of old-growth forests in the Interior of British Columbia.

A B.C. forestry worker was fatally injured while on the job last week, an industry safety group said Tuesday.

"A skidder operator was fatally injured when their skidder rolled down a steep slope in an area north of Revelstoke," the BC Forest Safety Council said of the Sept. 16 incident in a media release.

"WorkSafeBC and the Coroners Service are currently investigating this incident."

It's the fifth harvesting fatality in 2025 and BC Forestry said details are still to be determined. Contributing factors to the incident are not available during an ongoing investigation.

In a media release, the BC Forest Safety Council said they have several safety points to be considered as the process unfolds.

Those include a thorough assessment before work begins to prepare operators for steep slope logging operations.

"Use the assessment to build site specific procedures that operators will use to keep their equipment stable," the advocacy organization said.

"Operating logging equipment at its limits does not allow for unexpected terrain. Maintain safety buffers by not operating on the steepest possible slopes. This helps operators recover when surprised by an unexpected event."