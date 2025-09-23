BC News

Hollywood (further) north: A brief history of the film industry on the Sunshine Coast

Photo: . 'The Beachcombers' established the behind-the-scenes careers of many local residents.

This story was originally published in Coast Reporter's fall edition of Coast Life.

In September of 1971 the CBC began filming a TV series about life in a small B.C. coastal village. The Beachcombers introduced Gibsons to the rest of Canada and, in eventual syndication, to the rest of the world. For the producers, the choice of location was a no-brainer: weathered but not seedy, handy to the network’s Vancouver studios and resources, and a welcoming, supportive community. As a bonus, an empty storefront right by the government wharf just cried out for conversion to a central film set.

In 1971, Vancouver’s film industry was in its infancy. By the end of the decade, Vancouver—in fact, the whole country—was generally recognized as Hollywood North. But in that first year of production in the Village of Gibsons, no one expected a series about a smalltown log salvager and his friends to enjoy a record-breaking 18-year run, or that it would spawn two made-for-TV movies, or that it would continue to boost tourism 50 years later. No one expected that having a resident crew of experienced production technicians would encourage a growing film industry on the Coast, or spawn a high school education program that would launch a new generation of filmmakers.

They hoped The Beachcombers would last a season or two, showcase Canada’s west coast to the rest of Canada, and then the crew would move on to other endeavours. Instead, the show opened doors to a new driver for the local economy. The fictional show defined the community reality. And today, its legacy lives on as the Sunshine Coast becomes “Hollywood (Further) North.”

In particular Gibsons, where it all started, now hosts crews for the series Murder in a Small Town (MiST) and stands in for various fictional New England seaside villages in various made-for-TV movies and feature films.

The first major movie to be filmed on the Sunshine Coast, the Steven King horror flick Needful Things, arrived in Gibsons in November of 1991. In the course of a few months, crews built and then burned the central set on what is now Pioneer Square. Striking a set is seldom so dramatic.

Smaller, made-for-TV films followed Needful Things to the Coast, mainly filming in Gibsons. But in 2005 Sleepwalker Films chose Pender Harbour locations for the thriller Desolation Sound, starring Jennifer Beales and Ed Begley Jr.

The production hit a snag with a key scene, which called for Beales’ car to be pushed off a cliff and into a lake. The SCRD Board of the day was “vehemently opposed to putting any vehicle into any body of water for the purposes of entertainment.” No matter that the car in question had been reduced to a mere shell, a prop that had been power washed, stripped, drained of all fluids and contaminants.

As exasperated producer Mary Ann Waterhouse noted, “It’s a special effect. It’s not a real car. None of this is reality.” With then-SCRD directors John Rees (Pender Harbour) and Jon Marion (Roberts Creek) vehemently opposed and only Elphinstone director Bernie Mulligan speaking in support of the proposed lake shoot, Gibsons’ Tucker Forsyth spoke up for the alternate location. Gibsons, he said, “is very welcoming to commerce and industry.” And so the only scene to be filmed in Gibsons was also the most striking—as the car went over the cliff at Gospel Rock.

Needful Things was the first production to cast Gibsons as a New England seaside village, but it wouldn’t be the last. Filming during the summer months for a Christmas release and relying on locals for background, a succession of Hallmark made-for-TV movies cast locals (sweltering in sweaters) and the town (steaming under fake snow) as resident in Maine,

or Vermont, or upstate New York. Anyplace but here.

In 2024, crews from The Great Race Canada arrived to film an episode that was emphatically here. Participants loved the Sechelt, Gibsons and Roberts Creek locations, and Sunshine Coast Olive Oils, Gibsons Public Market, and Mis en Place Equestrian Centre certainly enjoyed the national exposure. However, residents who were excited to welcome the production later posted on social media a general feeling that the team’s choice of locales and challenges did not do the area justice. After all, we have our pride. And showing off Sechelt Inlet’s murkier waters rather than the sparkling waves off Plumper Cove indicated a lack of good location coordination.

Location coordination for a national or international production is usually handled in the initial stages by a representative of a local Film Commission. The volunteer-driven Sunshine Coast Film Commission established in 2003 faded after providing logistical and staffing support for over 25 productions. Now, the BC Film Commission and Creative BC serve as the first point of contact for filmmakers, with links and resources for the Coast and other rural locations.

On the Coast, local governments provide staff members to assist production teams with the support, permits, and fee requirements that would be handled by a dedicated Film Commissioner in a larger community.

Gibsons in particular has recognized the benefits of welcoming the film industry and has been supportive of efforts to draw more attention from this economic driver to the town. Staff members are often detailed to assist productions, with lower-than-city fees, expedited permits, and providing liaison with locations, businesses and residents. In 2024, Gibsons, Sechelt and Powell River each and independently finally recognized the area’s film industry with a formalized Policy and Procedures entry.

As the Sunshine Coast becomes increasingly dependent on the tourism industry, the film industry offers an “off season” economic boost. Filming tends to be scheduled in the late fall or early spring—tourism’s “slump months.” When a production rolls into town, it spurs employment, supports local businesses, and encourages community participation. Once released into the wild, the finished program or film showcases the community culture and boosts tourism. This is particularly true for Murder in a Small Town.

Based on L.R. Wright’s mystery novels, MiST took the liberty of relocating the central setting for the action from Sechelt to Gibsons. Cramming eight episodes of murder and mayhem into a six-month shooting schedule requires serious logistical coordination and the team was pleased to find Jason “Rowdy” Rody—an experienced assistant director with an impressive list of film credits—already resident on the Coast.

After working on a series of Coastal shoots, Rowdy realized that just as Vancouver is handy to the Coast, the Coast is also handy to Vancouver, and so he moved here permanently. He's encouraged local student participation in the travelling Reel Youth Film Festival, and brought the showcase to the Roberts Creek Hall. As location manager for MiST, Rowdy is “getting to know the locals in a new way.”

But the main attraction for the series is location, location, location. “The locations help set the tone for the show,” Rowdy said, singling out head writer and executive producer Ian Weir’s “incredible vision, the way the writers incorporate our Coast” in each episode.

Going forward, Rowdy hopes that MiST will become a tourism magnet to rival The Beachcombers. “The number of Canadians who come to Gibsons specifically because of The Beachcombers is really cool. It’s magical.”

May the magic continue.