Elenore Sturko kicked out of BC Conservative caucus, says it's time for John Rustad to resign

'Time for Rustad to resign'

Photo: Glacier Media Elenore Sturko

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.

Elenore Sturko says it’s time for John Rustad to resign as leader of the Conservative Party of BC.

Sturko spoke with the media outside the legislature after she was kicked out of caucus. Rustad accused her of plotting against his leadership, a claim she denies.

Sturko said Rustad's decision blindsided and shocked her, and she feels a "deep sense of hurt" because she worked hard to bridge the gap between those who are socially liberal but fiscally conservative.

She said she doesn't know whether other MLAs might get kicked out, but "several" of her former colleagues are preparing leadership campaigns.

"I think there are people from all parts of the right of centre who would like to see John Rustad resign today," she said.

She claimed she has been having conversations with other MLAs about Rustad's leadership campaign, but said she wasn't organizing against him.

ORIGINAL 6:12 p.m.

The B.C. Conservatives contingent in the legislature has lost another member.

Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko has been ejected from caucus.

She was spotted leaving the legislature with a box full of belongings on Monday evening.

Sturko said she was kicked out by leader John Rustad over what she said were false allegations she was organizing against him, reported Lodestar Media columnist Rob Shaw.

Her removal from caucus came just hours after the party announced that Rustad had received 70.66 per cent support in a vote by party members on his leadership. However, only 1,268 members voted in the review.

Sturko was first elected as the MLA for Surrey South in 2022 under the BC Liberal Party banner. She was re-elected as the MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale as a B.C. Conservative in 2024.

-with files from Rob Shaw