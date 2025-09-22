BC News

BC Wildlife Federation demands answers on federal fight against invasive mussels

Feds pushed on mussels

Photo: Mark Hoffman Invasive zebra mussels in Wisconsin, USA.

The BC Wildlife Federation is seeking answers from the federal government on its lack of funding to combat invasive mussels in the province.

The non-profit has filed a formal petition to cabinet featuring 10 questions, which now must be answered within 120 days.

“We have taken this unusual step to ensure that the threat of infestation of B.C.’s freshwater systems is properly addressed to avoid economic and environmental harm to British Columbians, fish and wildlife, public utilities, businesses, and First Nations,” said BCWF executive director Jesse Zeman.

“If you drink water, pay taxes, enjoy the beach, or fishing, you should be concerned about invasive mussels.”

The BCWF says it is worried about the impact an invasive mussel outbreak would have on B.C. Invasive mussels can clog hydroelectric facilities, irrigation systems, and municipal water infrastructure. Their sharp shells can render beaches unusable.

Infestations may lead to declines in rainbow trout and kokanee salmon. Invasive mussels can retain water-borne toxins in their flesh, which exposes the waterfowl and fish that eat them to illnesses such as botulism. When mussels die in the millions, the stench from their decay is intolerable, says the BCWF

Last week it was announced a mussel-fouled boat was intercepted on the way to B.C.

“If the federal government doesn’t act quickly to help prevent the spread of invasive mussels, BC’s lands and water systems could suffer significant damage,” said Patricia Weber, a lawyer at the Environmental Law Centre, which prepared the petition on behalf of BCWF.

“The federal government has a legal obligation to protect fish and fish habitat, including through the prevention of aquatic invasive species. B.C. needs increased funding under the federal government’s Aquatic Invasive Species Protection Fund to prevent this problem from becoming an environmental and economic disaster. The choice is clear: pay now to prevent the problem or pay a lot more later to fix it.”

The BCWF has launched a public awareness campaign aimed at boaters urging them to employ Clean, Drain, Dry procedures to prevent the spread of mussels into B.C. water bodies, advocated for a provincial inspection regime, and contributed financially to B.C.’s mussel defences, in partnership with the provincial government, the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation and the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

The Government of British Columbia also introduced changes to the Wildlife Act that require mandatory inspections of watercraft entering British Columbia from other jurisdictions. In addition, boaters would be required to stop at watercraft inspection stations within B.C. and follow Clean, Drain Dry procedures.

“What is missing from the fight to save our fish, beaches, lakes, and rivers is a commitment from the federal government to ensure that our efforts are up to the task,” said Zeman.

“Without federal leadership and investment, the work already being done by provincial and Indigenous partners risks will be outpaced by the scale and speed of this growing crisis.”

The Province of British Columbia estimates that if zebra or quagga mussels become established the resulting damage could cost between $64 million and $129 million annually, and that only includes damage to infrastructure.

The petition poses questions about Canada’s weak response to the threat posed by invasive mussels to the ministers responsible for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and Northern Affairs Canada.