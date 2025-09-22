BC News

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad gets 70.66% support in leadership review

Rustad gets 70.66% support

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader John Rustad leaves a campaign stop in West Vancouver B.C., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia Conservative Leader John Rustad says his party members have given him a "mandate to lead" with 70.66 per cent of party members voting to support his leadership.

The party says in a statement that 1,268 members voted in the review, where Rustad secured support in 78 out of the 93 ridings.

Rustad says in the statement the process has localized democracy and allowed all the members to not only vote on the review, but share their concerns with him directly.

The announcement ends a process that started in the spring with the an automatic leadership review after the leader has lost an election.

The results come less that a week after the party said an internal audit found and promptly cancelled what it believed were "manufactured memberships."

Rustad and the B.C. Conservative Party came very close to winning the October provincial election with 44 of 93 seats, but several controversies have since surrounded his leadership, starting in March when three of his caucus members left the party.