BC News

Elections BC says it does screen for citizenship after Rustad calls for ID markers

Voters' citizenship screened

Photo: Ethan Cairns B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad listens to questions from media during a news conference in Surrey B.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Elections BC is clarifying its process for identifying Canadian citizens when voters go to the polls following comments made by John Rustad, the leader of B.C.'s Official Opposition.

The B.C. Conservative leader told Castanet he’d like too see ID cards in this province identify Canadian citizens with a letter ‘C’ — an idea currently being implemented by the Alberta government.

In doing so, Rustad alleged Elections BC "does not check" citizenship of voters, and said he knew of non-Canadians who voted in the last election.

Danielle Johnston, senior director at Elections BC, said that statement does not fully represent the processes followed under the Election Act.

Johnston said Elections BC checks for citizenship at two points in the electoral process — when a voter registers to vote, and then again when they cast their ballot.

She said these checks are done through a formal declaration by the voter, where they attest that they meet all eligibility requirements, including citizenship.

“It is difficult and exceedingly rare for non-citizens to fraudulently register and vote,” Johnston told Castanet.

“Out of the 2.1 million votes cast in the 2024 provincial election, we are looking at 10 possible non-citizen registration files and five possible non-citizen voting files.

"If our investigations determine that an ineligible person voted, then we may take appropriate enforcement action up to and including filing a report with Crown Counsel recommending charges."

Johnston said B.C.’s electoral laws do not require a voter to provide proof of citizenship beyond the declaration, which is consistent with other provinces and federal election regulations.

She said making a false declaration to elections officials or when registering to vote can lead to a fine up to $20,000 and up to two years in prison.