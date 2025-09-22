BC News

Seventh annual Spirit of Hospitality Lottery offering more than $40,000 in prizes

Photo: Hospitality Foundation of BC There are some sweet prizes up for grabs in the Spirit of Hospitality Lottery.

For as little as $5, you could be a big winner in the seventh annual Spirit of Hospitality Lottery.

The lottery, which is conducted by BC Hospitality Foundation, raises money for B.C. hospitality workers who are facing financial problems due to health challenges.

There are more than $40,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. The grand prizes include a Rocky Mountaineer rail tour, a Big White family ski vacation, a Sicamous houseboat adventure on Shuswap Lake, a romantic Quebec City escape and 10 more incredible getaways and experiences.

Early bird prizes include a Coastal Dining Journey at Burnaby’s Bow & Stern, a luxury stay at Penticton Lakeside Resort and visit to Ex Nihilo Vineyards in Lake Country, and an eight-course tasting menu for two at Vancouver’s AnnaLena restaurant.

Tickets are available in bundles ranging from one for $5 to 20 for $50. Proceeds will go toward the foundation’s goal of raising $65,000. Sales Monday (Sept. 15), with early bird draws scheduled for Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 14. The final draw takes place Oct. 31.

Tickets for the lottery, which is presented by the Hotel Association of Vancouver, can be purchased here.