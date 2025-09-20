BC News

Health Canada extends exemption for overdose-prevention sites in B.C.

OD-prevention sites remain

Photo: Providence Health Centre An outdoor overdose-prevention site for patients at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

B.C.’s controversial overdose-prevention sites will remain open into next September, after the federal government extended the legal exemption required for them to operate.

As of March, there were 58 fixed, mobile and episodic overdose-prevention sites and supervised consumption sites in B.C., with 33 providing observed inhalation, according to the Health Ministry.

They provide supervision, drug-checking, harm-reduction supplies, life-saving interventions for overdoses, as well as resources for those in need of medical or mental-health care or who want recovery options.

The Health Canada exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act was quietly granted to provinces and territories on Feb. 28, giving them authority to operate sites to address urgent public health needs.

It was set to expire Sept. 30.

In a statement on Friday, Health Minister Josie Osborne said the exemption has been extended to Sept. 30, 2026.

She said the province will continue to provide harm-reduction, life-saving services and drug checking to people using substances “while expanding access to treatment and combating the toxic drug crisis.”

In June, the province released new minimum service standards for overdose-prevention sites in communities and at hospitals.

Health Canada said the extension — the fourth since the initial exemption in April 2020 — was granted to support provinces’ ability to “manage the effects of the illegal toxic drug and overdose crisis, and to quickly respond to emerging public health needs.”

Contamination of the illegal drug supply with potent opioids such as fentanyl, along with benzodiazepines and other substances, has led to the opioid poisoning deaths of about 52,544 people in Canada between January 2016 and December 2024, said Health Canada.

During the spring federal election, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called overdose-prevention sites “a total disaster,” suggesting his party would eliminate most of the sites if elected.

A party background sheet said a Poilievre government would “shut down dangerous drug dens” by amending a section of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to prevent provinces from “unilaterally authorizing overdose prevention sites that currently operate with little to no federal oversight.”

Liberal Leader Mark Carney said at the time that the effectiveness of the sites was “undergoing a review.”

In reference to news of the extension this week, Poilievre posted on X: “Ban drugs. Lock-up kingpins. Defund drug dens. Treat addiction. Restore safety.”

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said in a phone interview on Friday that overdose-prevention sites save lives, but can become easy targets for drug dealers.

“The social and street disorder that exists around them is unacceptable and not policed by the operators.”

Krog said the irony is that at the same time the federal government is extending overdose-prevention sites, the province is “refusing to provide dry sober clean housing” for those who want to get away from substance abuse on their path to recovery.

The province recently rejected a request from Nanaimo city council to consider converting its proposed 50-unit supportive-housing project at 250 Terminal Ave. to a sober housing project.

“It’s contradictory,” said Krog. “The reservoir of public sympathy is drying up, and if I were premier, with a slim margin in the legislature, I think I’d be listening to British Columbians.”