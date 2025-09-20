BC News

Orcas Islanders offer floating handshake to northern neighbours

Hands across the water

Photo: Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce A file photo of the S/V Providence, described as the oldest working wooden boat in B.C. The Providence led a flotilla that welcomed Americans to Salt Spring Island on Friday.

A flotilla from Salt Spring Island met boats from the San Juan Islands on Friday afternoon near Ganges Harbour to shake hands and welcome them to Canadian waters, as part of an event dubbed Hands Across the Water.

More than 20 boats carrying over 120 passengers made the trip for the weekend event, a chance for Americans to explore Salt Spring and forge connections with island residents.

The S/V Providence, described as B.C.’s oldest working wooden boat, led the Salt Spring procession at 3:30 p.m. to greet the Americans and reach across with a handshake, hug, high-five or wave.

Natalie Zohar, event co-organizer and rear commodore of the Orcas Island Yacht Club, said the idea arose when friends from both sides of the border were trying to find ways for their communities to connect during a divisive time.

“We need to show our neighbours to the north a little love,” she said, adding that everyone they reached out to was excited by the idea of a floating handshake.

The three-day celebration includes yoga, regattas, a soccer game, food and drink tours, an event to informally join the two communities as sister cities, and an evening concert.

Most events throughout the weekend are free to attend, and there is an option to buy a $135 “passport” ($100 US) for paid events such as a bike tour and cocktail party.

Pam Tarr, concert and event organizer, said the idea is to connect “two islands that have so much in common.”

She said it’s important to realize how much they share, not only in terms of natural landscape, but in culture, issues and values.

One workshop on Saturday will feature a presentation about affordable housing, while at another, two environmental experts — one from each country — will discuss the effects of climate change on the Salish Sea, teaching about the marine ecosystem and how to protect it.

“We’re here in one sea, and everything we do affects our neighbours,” said Zohar.

Tarr said she hopes connections made this weekend will have an impact on both islands. “This is really about building resilience regionally.”

Tarr said the goal for the future is to have Salt Spring Island residents cross the border and join the Orcas Island community, but for now, they’re focused on making this weekend a success.

Personal and professional relationships have been forged out of the project, said Zohar, noting any net proceeds from the event will be split evenly between non-profits Transition Salt Spring and the Orcas Community Resource Centre.

She said the Canadian Border Services Agency reached out to organizers on the U.S. side to ensure a smooth border crossing, and the Canadian Coast Guard was set to join the boats as they met in Welbury Bay, near Ganges.

Jason Roy-Allen, co-organizer and president of the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce, said advertising on the San Juan Islands for the event has already helped American tourists feel more comfortable making the trip across the border.

He said that after trade tensions between the two countries heated up this spring, tourists planning to visit his restaurant on Salt Spring started to call to ask if they were still welcome.

“Being islanders, we’re all cut from the same cloth,” he said. “We’re all friends here.”

Roy-Allen said he estimates the economic benefit to the community from the event at between $250,000 and $300,000, adding that it’s even more valuable if it encourages year-round tourism.

“It’s a great celebration of friendship.