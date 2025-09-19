BC News

34 fishing violations uncovered in cross-border whale protection sweep off B.C. coast

Photo: DFO. Officers from Fisheries and Oceans Canada () Pacific Region wrap up successful Operation Sea Dog 2025.

Canadian and U.S. law enforcement agencies have completed an annual cross-border operation that patrols coastal waters in B.C. and Washington state for illegal fishing.

In four two-day sweeps spanning May to August, officers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) carried out 90 vessel inspections and 14 land-based checks.

The patrols netted 34 Fisheries Act violations, with officers finding barbed hooks, illegal shellfish harvesting, fishing without a license, and the illegal retention of wild chinook and coho salmon, according to a DFO statement released this week.

“Operation Sea Dog focused on high-visibility patrols in the Southern Gulf Islands, Juan de Fuca Strait, and the Strait of Georgia,” stated DFO.

The international operation also included the U.S. Coast Guard, the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the RCMP.

Altogether, the combined intelligence and patrol work led to checks on over 336 vessels and 753 individuals.

The primary goals of the operation were to ensure compliance with recreational fishing rules, prevent illegal harvesting and protect southern resident killer whales—a species whose territory spans the waters of both countries.

Southern resident killer whales are listed as endangered under Canada’s Species at Risk Act. The 74 whales that make up the endangered whale population face threats from acoustic and physical disturbances, environmental contaminants and reduced prey availability—namely chinook salmon, the species' preferred prey.