BC News

Man facing new drug charges days after successfully appealing prior trafficking charges

Appeal to avoid deportation

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department New charges have been laid against a man who successfully appealed his previous trafficking convictions.

A man who successfully appealed his Abbotsford drug trafficking conviction this week in an attempt to avoid deportation is now facing new trafficking charges, after a police drug bust in Winnipeg.

In a decision this week, the BC Court of Appeal set aside 53-year-old Neelam Grewal's guilty pleas to two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking guilty that he made in 2022, and ordered a new trial.

The charges date back to arrests in Abbotsford in December 2015 and June 2016, in which police observed him engaged in what appeared to be a dial-a-dope operation.

Grewal moved from India to Canada in 1991 when he was 18 years old, and is currently a permanent resident in Canada. In the recent court decision, Justice Lauri Ann Fenlon says “avoiding immigration consequences was one of Mr. Grewal’s primary concerns,” as his wife and three adult children live in Canada.

In 2018, Grewal's lawyer negotiated a joint submission with the Crown with a proposed suspended sentence and probation, which would see him avoid jail time altogether.

His lawyer told him that the negotiated sentence wouldn't result in any immigration consequences, and Grewal pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2022. It's not clear why the case took so long to get to sentencing.

But Grewal's lawyer was mistaken about the immigration issue and Grewal was issued a deportation order in July 2024.

According to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, a permanent resident will be inadmissible in Canada on the grounds of “serious criminality” if they've been “convicted of an offence ... punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of at least 10 years, or of an offence … for which a term of imprisonment of more than six months has been imposed.”

Regardless of the sentence imposed, the possession for the purpose of trafficking convictions carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, so Grewal was subject to deportation.

In Grewal's appeal, the Crown conceded that allowing the pleas to stand after learning that Grewal was misinformed about the consequences would be a “miscarriage of justice.”

Justice Fenlon agreed with Grewal and the Crown and she ordered a new trial.

Charged in Winnipeg drug bust

But just two days after that decision was made in Vancouver, the Winnipeg Police Service announced Thursday that Grewal has been charged with new drug charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, laundering, and breaching his suspended sentence and release orders.

These new charges stem from an investigation into a dial-a-dope operation in Winnipeg, from May to October 2024.

Police say Grewal was identified as the head of the organization and “multiple residences were linked by investigators to the operation.”

On Oct. 30, 2024, police raided several Winnipeg homes and arrested Grewal, along with six alleged accomplices. Police say they seized approximately 105 grams of heroin, 22 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, cash and multiple cell phones.

Earlier this month, Winnipeg police conducted another raid at two homes, seizing 800 grams of a mixture of heroin and methamphetamine and arresting five more people.

Police say this recent bust was directly linked to last year's arrest of Grewal, as “investigators determined a new group of individuals had taken over the operation of the previously dismantled drug trafficking network.”

Grewal's criminal record in B.C. dates back to the 90s, when he was convicted of a 1996 theft charge in Abbotsford.