BC News

B.C. warns wildfire threats remain despite rain, cooler conditions in some places

Photo: The Canadian Press The Beef Trail Creek wildfire burns in the Cariboo region of B.C. in this Sunday, August 31, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - B.C. Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)

The BC Wildfire Service says the threat of new fires remains across much of the province despite rain in the north and along the coast, as well as some cooler temperatures in the forecast.

The service says in its latest update that the Cariboo region and southeastern B.C. will continue to see hot, dry and windy conditions, and people should remain cautious while undertaking outdoor recreational activities.

The update comes as the number of active wildfires in the province has dropped to about 120, with nine declared out in the last 24 hours and three new blazes were discovered.

The Cariboo Regional District and the Ulkatcho First Nation say in a joint statement that an evacuation alert issued earlier this week for the Holtry Creek area has been lifted.

At least one evacuation order and several alerts remain in place in the Cariboo region.

The BC Wildfire Service says in its update that while the southern portions of the province will remain warm and dry, northwestern B.C. stretching down to Vancouver Island can expect a drop in temperatures as well as showers beginning on Saturday.