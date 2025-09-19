BC News

Conservative leader Rustad apologizes after "repeating rumour' about party member

Rustad sorry for rumour

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad has apologized to his caucus after discussing a party member's alleged romantic relationship at a meeting with legislators last week.

The Canadian Press has seen a copy of the email and Conservative legislator Peter Milobar confirms that a screenshot of the apology, posted to social media, is authentic.

Rustad says in the apology that he regrets "repeating a rumour that caused embarrassment and harm" to the woman, who The Canadian Press is not naming.

The apology comes amid pressure on Rustad's Opposition leadership, which has gone to a vote in a months-long process that is drawing to a close.

A statement from a representative says the party will release the results of the review by news release on Monday.

The leadership vote has been entangled with allegations of improper membership sign-ups, which the party says were identified by an internal audit and "promptly cancelled."

The review of Rustad's leadership started in June, and has been unfolding on a riding-by-riding basis.

The party's constitution says the leader can only be removed from office by resignation, death, incapacitation or the leadership review resulting in less than 50 per cent support from party members in good standing.

Rustad has not been available to reply to the most recent claims.