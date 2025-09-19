BC News

RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul charged with assault

Top cop charged in assault

Photo: Graeme Wood - Glacier Media RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul, right, speaks at BC RCMP headquarters in Surrey in November 2024.

One of the highest ranking RCMP officers in B.C. has been criminally charged with three counts of assaults.

In a press release Friday morning, the BC Prosecution Service announced that RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault by choking.

The charges stem from an incident on July 2, 2025 in Abbotsford while Teboul was off duty, the BCPS says, and involve two alleged victims. No details about the allegations have been released.

Teboul is scheduled to make his first appearance in Abbotsford court on Oct. 9.

Teboul has been an RCMP officer since 1997. He was appointed to the rank of Assistant Commissioner in the position of Federal Policing Regional Commander for the Pacific Region in March 2024.

This makes him the the top federal RCMP officer in B.C. and the Yukon, leading all federal programs like national security, drugs and organized crime and border integrity.

The BCPS has appointed a special prosecutor, Andi MacKay, to handle the case.

“The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as a police officer in a senior position of authority,” the BCPS said.

A publication ban has been ordered that restricts any information that could identify the alleged victims in the case.