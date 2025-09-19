BC News

Victoria radio host Al Ferraby facing two child luring charges

Photo: . Al Ferraby, a longtime CFAX broadcaster. Vancouver police’s internet child sexual exploitation unit began an investigation last September, which resulted in Ferraby’s arrest in February. VIA CFAX

CFAX radio host Al Ferraby has been charged with two counts of telecommunicating to lure a child.

The charges — which include telecommunicating to lure a child under 16 and telecommunicating to lure a child under 18 — were sworn on Wednesday.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in Victoria and Vancouver between Sept. 17, 2024, and Jan. 10, 2025.

Vancouver police’s internet child sexual exploitation unit began an investigation last September, which resulted in Ferraby’s arrest in February, said media relations officer Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Addison said police would not share further details that could become part of criminal proceedings.

A spokesperson for Bell Media, which owns CFAX, said the company became aware of the investigation on Thursday and that Ferraby has been suspended pending the police investigation.

Ferraby is a co-host of CFAX’s morning show Mornings with Al Ferraby and Lisa Best, which airs between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. He was on the air Thursday morning.

He has been with the radio station since 1994.

Ferraby is a well-known figure in Greater Victoria, having performed the national anthem for many local sports teams and raised thousands of dollars for CFAX Santas Anonymous each year by running a half-marathon, according to his biography on CFAX.

Calls and texts sent to Ferraby on Thursday were not answered.