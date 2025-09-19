BC News

B.C. Ferries reports record travel numbers from May to August

Photo: DARRYL DYCK, THE CANADIAN PRESS The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island leaves Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay in early September.

B.C. Ferries is reporting a record-breaking summer season, where its vessels carried 9.4 million passengers and 3.7 million vehicles from May 15 to Aug. 31.

That’s up about two per cent from the same period in 2024.

The busiest routes serving Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast carried half the total number of passengers at 4.7 million, and more than half the total vehicles at 2.1 million.

The record totals came with an on-time performance of 80.4 per cent, a 3.7 per cent improvement over last year, B.C. Ferries said.

It said sailing cancellations were down slightly, from .42 per cent of scheduled runs in 2024 to .24 per cent this year — despite 572 mechanical issues across the fleet.

The overall total of almost 29,000 sailings included more than 1,000 added sailings on major routes to meet demand during periods of heavy use.

In a statement, B.C. Ferries pointed to a peak-season highlight: the rescue of Luigi the cat, who was missing for more than two weeks after disappearing while aboard a ferry in August.

He eventually turned up at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, beneath a portable office, and is now at home in Vernon.

The tale came during a season in which pet-friendly travel was expanded, with outdoor pet areas added to five vessels — bringing the total to 17.

Another memorable episode for ferry workers was rescuing two passengers who went overboard in consecutive days in early September.

But the biggest story for the ferry corporation in recent months broke in June, with the controversial decision to buy four new electric-diesel vessels from China, with funding that includes a $1-billion loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Those ships are expected to start arriving in B.C. waters in 2029, while four new hybrid-electric ferries being built in Romania are scheduled for delivery next year.

The contracts for new ferries come as the corporation continues to deal with the challenges of an aging fleet, B.C. Ferries said.

It said that the Queen of New Westminster alone, at over 60 years old, had 29 mechanical issues over the summer.

Melanie Lucia, vice-president of customer experience for the ferry corporation, credited preparation and dedication of workers for B.C. Ferries’ peak-season performance.

“From our crews on board the vessels to our teams at the terminals and offices behind the scenes, every part of our organization pulled together to deliver safe, reliable service for millions of travellers.”

Peak-season staffing included over 600 seasonal and operational staff, bringing the workforce to more than 4,400.