B.C. Conservative Sturko is 'deeply concerned' about fake membership allegations

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

A Conservative MLA says she is "deeply concerned" about allegations of improper membership sign ups that were forwarded to her and others by the party's executive, ahead of final voting on John Rustad's leadership.

Elenore Sturko says she won't comment further on the review or Rustad's leadership until she has had a chance to talk to her colleagues about a report that alleges "some concerning memberships" that were signed up as part of the leadership review with final results to be announced Monday.

"I think the information that has come forward in the media is rightfully concerning, which is why I'm very heartened to see the executive of the party and my fellow MLAs taking these allegations very seriously," Sturko said in an interview Thursday.

A statement from a party representative says that an internal audit identified and "promptly cancelled" what it believes were "manufactured memberships," saying that it is "unfortunately, all too common in leadership races and reviews for most parties."

The Canadian Press has seen screenshots of the estimated 2,100 fake memberships, each with a phone number that reads either 1111111111 or 2222222222 and all have the same email address, but the party statement says it lacks information on reported claims that at least two of the fake memberships were dead when they were signed up.

Sturko said she appreciates that the party has brought forward the report, adding that every Conservative legislative member is "committed to having a party with integrity," so it can "instil confidence" with voters in British Columbia.

"I hope that … it helps actually restore confidence in our party, because we are a new party, and it is very important that we are following the rules that are set out to protect our democracy," she said.

Elections BC says in a statement that the Conservatives have been in contact about the "relevant rules" concerning party memberships in the Election Act, and that membership fees are considered political donations subject to contribution rules.

The statement also says that parties can set their own rules, and Election BC has neither received a complaint nor started its own investigation.

Rustad could not immediately be reached for comment.

Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar has also said Tuesday that he'll reserve judgment until all of the information has come forward, but he called the reported allegations "troubling" because the party needs to ensure the public has "faith" in the party and its ability to govern.

The review of Rustad's leadership started in June, and has been unfolding on a riding-by-riding basis.

The party's constitution says the leader can only be removed from office by resignation, death, incapacitation or the leadership review resulting in less than 50 per cent of support from party members in good standing.

"Is a four-and-a-half-month riding-by-riding around the province-process clunky?" Milobar asked. "Absolutely, I don't think anyone would say otherwise within the party."

Milobar said all parties experience "an ebb and flow," adding that the B.C. Conservatives are currently going through theirs. "We will see where we land over the next days and weeks and months," he said.

Sturko said she is "saddened by the allegations" because the necessary deliberations around them take away time and energy.

"Although it is important for us to do that, it saddens me that we are not able to dedicate 100 per cent of our focus on (Premier) David Eby and the absolutely dismal job that he is doing as premier of this province," Sturko said.