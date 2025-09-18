BC News

Victoria radio host Al Ferraby charged with two counts of child luring

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen in Vancouver on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A long-time morning radio host in Greater Victoria, who is also well known outside the studio, has been charged with two counts of child luring.

Court records show that Al Ferraby, who has been on CFAX since 1994, has been charged with one count of luring a child under 16 and another count of luring a child under 18.

Vancouver police say in a statement that a 59-year-old Victoria man was arrested in February after the department's child exploitation unit initiated an investigation, with two child-luring charges laid on Wednesday.

Ferraby is a familiar face in Greater Victoria, frequently singing the national anthem at sporting and community events, including the memorial for former premier John Horgan that was broadcast province-wide last December.

The host, who was on the air Wednesday morning, has also been involved in charitable causes including Santa Anonymous.

None of the allegations have been proven in court, and The Canadian Press has been unable to contact Ferraby.

CFAX posted a message on its website, saying it is aware of the charges and has suspended Ferraby, pending an investigation by Vancouver Police.