B.C. coast no longer on tsunami watch after 7.8 quake off Russia

No tsunami risk

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Authorities say there is no tsunami risk to British Columbia's coast after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula in the same area hit in July by one of the biggest quakes ever recorded.

The risk to B.C. had been under assessment after the quake struck around 11:58 a.m., Pacific time.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says while a tsunami advisory is in effect for the Aleutian Islands and Amchitka Pass off Alaska's coast, no other areas of the Pacific coast of B.C. or the United States face a threat.

It says that while there is a risk of a tsunami close to the source of the quake, it is too early to say if Hawaii is threatened.

The quake struck off the east coast of Kamchatka, at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

It comes about seven weeks after much of the B.C. coast was placed under a tsunami advisory following a massive 8.8-magnitude tremor in the same area off Russia, one of the eight most powerful earthquakes recorded since 1900.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 p.m.

The tsunami risk for British Columbia is being assessed after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the same area hit by a massive quake in July.

The National Tsunami Warning Center has advised the level of danger is being evaluated for zones of coastal B.C.

The B.C. Ministry of Emergency Management says a tsunami advisory is in effect for the Aleutian Islands and Amchitka Pass off Alaska's coast.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning System says the threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the quake, but it's too early to say if it's a threat to Hawaii.

The quake struck at 11:58 Pacific time.

It comes about seven weeks after much of the B.C. coast was placed under a tsunami advisory following a massive 8.8-magnitude tremor in the same area off Russia, one of the eight most powerful earthquakes recorded since 1900.