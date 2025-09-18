BC News

RCMP in Langford, B.C., say man arrested in sex assault of girl on school grounds

Sex assault outside school

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties in Langford, B.C., say they've arrested a 21-year-old man after a girl was sexually assaulted on the grounds of an elementary school this week.

Police say the man was taken into custody Wednesday and was expected to appear before a court on Thursday.

They say the assault is alleged to have taken place after school on the grounds of Eagle View Elementary in View Royal, about 10 kilometres west of Victoria.

RCMP say a man approached the girl, exposed himself and then touched her in a sexual manner.

The girl was able to leave and wasn't physically hurt.

Police say there have been no other reports of similar events in the area.