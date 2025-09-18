BC News

'A mountain of water': Rounding Cape Scott 'terrifying' part of paddleboarder's epic journey

'A mountain of water'

Photo: . Paul Verchere paddles in Hot Springs Cove on his way to the Tofino area during a 50-kilometre day. SUBMITTED

A Ladysmith man battled waves three storeys tall, near constant headwinds and his own intrusive thoughts to successfully circumnavigate Vancouver Island on a stand-up paddleboard this summer.

Paul Verchere is believed to be the first to complete the trip on a paddleboard.

He came up with the idea a couple of years ago while lying in a hospital bed in Vancouver after major surgery on his ankle.

Inspired by Terry Fox, he had always wanted to take on some kind of endurance challenge.

With long-distance running out of the picture because of his ankle, Verchere turned his thoughts to paddleboarding, a longtime hobby.

Verchere had completed long paddleboarding trips in the Gulf Islands, including circumnavigating Galiano Island — a 65-kilometre day — several years ago, and he wanted to go bigger.

He set his sights on circumnavigating Vancouver Island and began to plan, mapping out potential camp spots along the way, along with resupply points for food.

When Verchere set out, heading north from Ladysmith’s Transfer Beach on his racing paddleboard, he was carrying 40 kilograms of gear, including about 10 kilograms of water and a two-week supply of food.

“Because you never know when the weather could change, and you could get stuck on a remote island in the middle of nowhere for, you know, five days or a week,” he said.

Verchere left on June 25 and spent 36 days paddling, with four rest days, to complete his 1,300-kilometre trip.

He would wake each morning to his 2:45 a.m. alarm and spend two hours tearing down his camp in the dark, rehydrating a dried meal, getting his board in the water and strapping everything down in case of bad weather.

Winds tended to be lighter in the morning, so the earlier Verchere could be on the water, the farther he could go. He aimed to be on the go just as the world started to light up.

“And then I’d paddle as long as I could. And very rarely did I stop paddling because I was too tired. I usually stopped paddling because the weather was changing,” he said.

Verchere’s 93-year-old father plotted his son’s progress on a table chart from his home in Ladysmith. Verchere updated his father and his sister each night on his location by sending satellite messages with his co-ordinates.

Each day, he would paddle anywhere between five and 11 hours, travelling an average of 35 kilometres, although difficult weather meant on some days he covered much less distance.

“Some days I’d set off, and I’d think maybe I’m only going to make it one kilometre, but I’d always go like one metre at a time, then 100 metres and then a kilometre,” he said.

Verchere expected to have the wind at his back for most of the trip, but found he was fighting a headwind the majority of the time.

He sought shelter from the wind behind rocks and trees, paddling as close to shore as he could to lessen its effect.

Verchere was most worried about rounding Cape Scott, the Island’s northwestern point, which is notorious for rough seas.

As he approached the cape, the weather seemed perfect.

The next thing he knew, however, he was surrounded by waves taller than a three-storey home coming at him from all directions, hitting each other and lifting him up.

“It was like riding a mountain of water. And you can see forever when you’re at the top of the wave, and then they drop you down into this canyon, and you’re surrounded by walls of wave, and you get almost claustrophobic, and then back up again, and then you’re trying to paddle as fast as you can to get the hell out of there,” Verchere said.

“It was terrifying.”

His original plan to paddle 50 kilometres that day quickly became impossible. He made it about 18 kilometres, worrying about his endurance, because he couldn’t pause to eat or he could be blown backwards.

Later, he cut short a planned two-night rest at San Josef Bay to wait out bad weather when a bear joined him on the beach and made clear it wasn’t going anywhere.

Choosing the lesser of two evils, Verchere set out into intense winds, terrified of hitting a log or a whale that could toss him overboard.

“It was probably the most terrifying. It was like two and a half hours of pure terror,” he said.

A yoga teacher by trade, Verchere focused on his breathing and on the horizon.

He had drifted far offshore in dangerous conditions. As he started to think that this could be the end for him, a humpback whale breached about 200 metres in front of him.

“It was so beautiful and so amazing. And I thought, if that’s the last thing I see in my life, then that’s perfect,” he said.

Verchere started to encounter better weather, however, after he passed Tofino.

On his final day, he spent more than 11 hours covering 60 kilometres from James Island near Saanichton to Transfer Beach.

He returned to Ladysmith on Aug. 4, celebrating his feat by having a beer and taking his cat for a long walk.

Weeks later, he’s already brainstorming for his next adventures.

He’s considering climbing remote Island peaks this winter, or attempting to paddle the Northwest Passage through the Arctic Ocean near the northern coast of North America.

He’s even started to toy with the idea of paddling around the Island again — but in the opposite direction.