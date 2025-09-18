BC News

Metro Vancouver's water future at risk as metering lags

Water future at risk?

Photo: Paul McGrath / North Shore News District of North Vancouver Coun. Jordan Back waters his garden. The district is considering adding home water meters to track water consumption.

​Metro Vancouver’s progress on installing water meters is slipping in a trend, that left unchecked, could jeopardize its long-term ability to provide drinking water.

That’s according to a staff report presented to the regional district’s water committee Wednesday. Linda Parkinson, the report’s author and director of policy, planning and analysis at Metro’s water services department, said that while the region has made strides in conservation, the rollout of water metering is falling behind expectations.

Metro Vancouver's forecast models project that by the mid- to late-2030s, the region’s water demand will outstrip its supply. In response, the district is pursuing a two-pronged strategy: increasing supply by expanding the amount of water coming out of its Coquitlam reservoir and reducing demand.

The plan partly hinges on widespread water metering, as measuring consumption allows member jurisdictions to pinpoint leaks and roll out pay-for-use pricing to incentivize heavy users to conserve water.

But since 2018, installation of water meters has "flatlined.” Only six of the region's 15 member jurisdictions are fully metered, according to Metro Vancouver’s latest data. That represents only 35 per cent of total connections and 47 per cent of all water consumption.

If left to continue, the trend could reduce the amount of water currently available during the dry summer period.

In an interview, Parkinson said if the meters don't go in at the expected rate, “we won't get the same reductions in per capita use that we are expecting to get.”

“If the metering numbers stay flatlined, that would be an area that we'd have concern with,” she said. “We'd need to look at the numbers again.” ​

The share of metered water connections in the region appears to have stalled since 2018. | Metro Vancouver

​Metro's progress at risk

Metro Vancouver’s demand for water has remained relatively consistent over the past 20 years even though its population has grown by 27 per cent.

That’s largely due to a combination of passive water conservation measures, such as improvements to the building code, and increased housing density, the staff report said.

Education campaigns have also helped. Peak-day demand — the day in a year when the highest volume of water is drawn from the Capilano, Seymour, and Coquitlam reservoirs — has held steady as increasingly stringent regional lawn watering restrictions help curb water use.

Even with those gains, the amount of water the region uses still remains extremely high. In Canada, Metro Vancouver’s per capita water use is second only to Montreal — another region where universal metering has yet to be achieved.

Deborah Curran, a UVic professor and executive director of the university’s Environmental Law Centre, said Metro’s reputation as a heavy water user extends beyond Canada.

“We're among the very highest per capita water users in the world,” said Curran.

Derick Chiou, a contracted tree pruner, sets up water cannons for the City of Vancouver at MacLean Park during a summer heat wave. Outdoor watering may account for up to half of all summertime use in Metro Vancouver. | Stefan Labbé

In 2023, Metro Vancouver consumed 395 billion litres of water. About 65 per cent of that — 246 litres per person daily — is thought to have gone to residents or been lost through leaks. The total climbs to 379 litres per person that year once industrial, commercial and agricultural use is factored in.

By comparison, residents of B.C.’s Capital Regional District used a daily average of 220 litres of water per person in 2023.

South of the border, the average resident of the City of Portland was found to consume only 177 litres of water every day in 2024. And in San Francisco, water use dropped even further to 156 litres per day — nearly 58 per cent less than in Metro Vancouver and 41 per cent less than the Greater Victoria area.

Metro Vancouver has one of the highest water consumption rates in North America. | Stefan Labbé

Metering required to avoid ‘tipping point’

A “significant increase” in the region’s population over the coming years is expected to put even greater pressure on fresh water in Metro Vancouver, according to Parkinson’s report.

At the same time, climate change is expected to reduce annual snowpack and the amount of rainfall in the summer months when demand is highest.

At one point in the 2030s, Metro Vancouver is likely to “hit a tipping point,” Parkinson warns.

In response, the regional district is working to upgrade and expand water infrastructure — building water main pipes under rivers and through neighbourhoods to reach some of Metro Vancouver’s fastest growing populations south of the Fraser River.

A section of water main is installed in Coquitlam as part of a Metro Vancouver's expansion project. Water from the project will only be enough if the region also reduces its consumption over the next decade, according to projections. | Metro Vancouver

​Metro recently finished an initial phase of rehabilitation work at Palisade Lake, a remote area in the North Shore mountains that supplements flow into the Capilano Reservoir when summer demand for domestic water supply is at its highest.

And in the northeast, Metro continues to work on the Coquitlam Lake water supply project, which seeks to plunge a deeper intake into the reservoir to suck, treat, and transport double the amount of water than it currently provides. Expected to be completed in the mid-2030s, that project is meant to offset demand from a growing population expected to reach four million people by 2045.

Metro Vancouver plans to double water capacity from the Coquitlam Reservoir by plunging a deeper intake into the lake. | Metro Vancouver

All of that work — and its timing — is based on forecasts carried out in 2019 that projected Metro would have enough water to see it through to the late 2030s. But the modelling also assumed that metering would be achieved much faster.

“A forecast is just a forecast. Nothing's going to tell you what the future is like,” said Parkinson.

If less water comes into reservoirs due to climate change or metering doesn’t move fast enough, the calculation of when the region will need more water could shift.

“Will we have enough water for everyone to water their lawn as much as they're watering it [now]? Probably not,” Parkinson said. “We're using 246 litres [per person] each and every day.”

“If people keep using that amount, and the population grows the way it's growing, yes, we're going to have to look at the timing of Coquitlam — because the assumptions are that people won't continue to use that much water.”

The Coquitlam Reservoir shows signs of a prolonged drought in the summer and early fall of 2022. | Metro Vancouver

​A global problem hits close to home

The challenges facing Metro Vancouver are not unique. Many large cities around the world have faced acute water supply issues in recent years, a problem exacerbated by climate change.

In 2018, Cape Town, South Africa, made international headlines when it faced “Day Zero,” when its primary water supply was at risk of running out. In the American West, cities like Tucson, Ariz., and Los Angeles, Calif., face long-term shortfalls due to their dependence on the water-stressed Colorado River. And this summer, England’s Environment Agency classified the country’s water shortfall as “nationally significant” after experiencing its driest first six months of the year since 1976.

Curran pointed to British Columbia's own Sunshine Coast as a cautionary tale of a rapidly growing region facing water scarcity. Critical shortages there have forced the regional district to ban all outdoor water use in five of the last eight years.

The restrictions have led to significant economic impacts, including the closure of an aquatic centre and the halting of operations at a cannabis facility, a water-bottling company, breweries and cideries, and a number of concrete, asphalt, and gravel businesses.

“This is not only a Metro Van problem, it's a global problem,” Curran said.

A worker installs a water meter at a home in Sechelt, B.C. | Connie Jordison/Coast Reporter

Elsewhere in B.C., she said some regional governments such as the Regional District of Nanaimo have taken a “water first” approach to development. Other parts of the province, especially those dependent on groundwater, will face even greater pressures in the coming years.

“This will happen more and more in many communities,” Curran said.

‘Remarkable’ that long-term water plan is not in place

Curran described the Metro report as both “fascinating and worrying” — especially for a region that has many factors playing in its favour.

Typically, cities with relatively high population densities living in apartments, as seen in many parts of Metro Vancouver, use less water. Metro Vancouver’s three high-altitude reservoirs, which are filled every winter and whose water is set aside for local consumption, also puts the district in a relatively good position, said Curran.

Given those advantages, and the impacts of climate change, Curran said she is surprised the region has been left in a vulnerable position, relying on the Coquitlam reservoir expansion, without properly controlling demand with metering.

“The Metro Vancouver water system is among the best in the world,” said Curran. “So it is remarkable that the long-term supply is not in place.”​

Without universal metering, Metro staff are forced to back-calculate residential water demand. Data reflects 2021 numbers. | Metro Vancouver

​Legally, she said the regional district has the authority to mandate metering as a condition of receiving water. But instead of taking that step, Metro has left the decision to its member jurisdictions, many of which are hesitant to absorb the initial costs of installation.

The result: more than half of the region’s water remains unmetered.

“Elected officials don't want their service fees to increase,” Curran said, acknowledging the understandable political reality. “But we're talking about securing long-term water supply.”

Disagreement among political leaders was on display at the water committee Wednesday, as several of the region's political leaders responded to the latest data.

Vancouver Coun. Peter Meiszner told the committee that just minutes earlier, his city voted to approve the first phase of a plan that would install about $15 million worth of meters. While only 17 per cent of Vancouver’s single-family homes and duplexes are metered today, Meiszner said council looked to boost that to 100 per cent by 2040.

Burnaby Coun. Joe Keithley said he and the city’s mayor have pushed for universal metering for seven years.

“If someone’s got three cars they wash, they got a pool, they water their lawn — they pay the same amount as a senior citizen that lives in a small apartment. It’s not fair,” he said.

Keithley said he hoped the city would be fully metered within three years, despite facing resistance from some members of council.

The Seymour Capilano Filtration Plant treats water coming from the two reservoirs. | Metro Vancouver

​Metro director and Coquitlam Coun. Craig Hodge raised concerns over the amount of money lost at the municipal level due to leaks.

“It's lost revenue to the city,” said Hodge. “The bottom line is that I'm becoming more of a fan of metering.”

Others were more skeptical.

District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little said the City of Kamloops's experience suggests that when you calculate the return on investment, it doesn't make sense to install meters in single-family homes.

“It just doesn't have a big enough impact on your system to be able to get the savings that you want,” Little said.

West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager answered: “I really like my neighbouring mayor, but we can disagree.”

Metering could lead to big financial savings

The first benefit of universal metering is that it allows municipal crews to find where water is leaking above or below ground. Once crews have located a leak, they can then go in with listening devices, pinpoint and fix the problem — whether it’s tree roots intruding into pipes, someone illegally tapping the system, or old infrastructure that needs to be replaced.

Self-reported data from Metro’s member jurisdictions suggests about 12 per cent of the region's water is lost to leaks. But the true number is likely closer to 20 per cent — a figure the City of Vancouver recently found cost it alone an estimated $20 million a year.

West Vancouver, which achieved universal water metering by 2007, has since fixed a number of leaks in its system. The municipality also rolled out a block-tiered pricing system that charges users a higher rate once they pass certain volume thresholds. The result, said Parkinson, is the jurisdiction has saved a lot of money and water.

By comparison, less wealthy and more densely populated New Westminster has a lower per capita rate of water consumption even though it only meters about 70 per cent of its demand.

“The interesting thing about West Van is they still have quite a high per capita consumption, because they're quite a wealthy municipality,” Parkinson said. “And they have swimming pools and big lawns.”​

Water metering has been rolled out for less than half of the region's overall demand. | Stefan Labbé

​The differences between the two municipalities shows how much water a city uses is heavily influenced by a range of factors, including housing mix, demographics and income. It’s that complexity that makes metering water so effective, Parkinson and Curran agreed.

Studies have shown over and over again, that as soon as water meters are installed and people can see how much they’re using, they decrease use by 15 to 25 per cent, added Curran. Those who don’t immediately curb water consumption are further incentivized once they start seeing a water bill show up in their mailbox.

“We're constantly battling that perception that we live in a rainforest and there's lots of water … It's hard for people to shift the mindset,” said Parkinson.

For Curran, metering is a relatively low-cost way to challenge that perception. It could give the region the data to say “no green lawns in the summertime” or back xeriscaped gardens, using grant programs similar to those in cities like Seattle, she said.

The potential savings are enormous, with outdoor non-essential water use accounting for up to half of all water usage during the summer, Curran said. But first, she said, “you can't manage what you don't measure.”

“They're hamstrung until they meter. Any policy response is just a shot in the dark.”