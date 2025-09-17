BC News

Former federal Conservative minister to steer B.C. municipal party

Photo: The Canadian Press Kerry-Lynne Findlay

A former Conservative cabinet minister will help steer a new municipal political party carrying the same brand in next year’s B.C. local government elections.

The Conservative Electors Association announced Wednesday it has appointed Kerry-Lynne Findlay as its advisory board chair, heading up the party’s efforts on candidate recruitment and policy development.

Findlay served as a Conservative MP in the House of Commons from 2011 to 2025, holding seats in the Lower Mainland. She served as Minister of National Revenue under Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

“Local government is where affordability, safety, and competence are felt most directly,” said Kerry-Lynne Findlay in a news release.

“As advisory board chair, my focus will be on strategy, as well as recruiting and mentoring Conservative candidates for mayor and council across British Columbia. Conservative leadership in municipalities means safer streets, lower taxes, and policies that put families first.”

The group also announced Wednesday Elaine Allan will serve as vice-chair of the advisory board.

Allan is the former CEO of Skills Canada BC and ran unsuccessfully for the federal Conservatives in 2025 in Vancouver Centre, losing to longtime Liberal MP Hedy Fry.

The Conservative Electors Association announced last month that it has been approved by Elections BC and will appear on ballots as “Conservative.”

The initial list of municipalities where the Conservatives are registered includes Kelowna, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Delta, Fort St. John, Kamloops the Township of Langley, Maple Ridge, Prince George, Richmond, Saanich, Surrey, Vancouver, Vanderhoof, and West Vancouver.

“The decision to formally register as an elector organization builds on the enormous momentum of the conservative movement in recent years,” a news release in August said.

More locations may be pursued in the months ahead. The next municipal election is October 2026.

David Denhoff is listed on the Elections BC website as both the authorized principal officer and the financial agent of the Conservative Electors Association.

He is the former deputy director of the BC Conservative Party and a former political advisor in BC and Alberta governments, though BC Conservative MLAs have said the municipal group has nothing to do with the provincial party.

The launch of the party has raised eyebrows in B.C. city halls, where political parties have—with the exception of the largest cities in the province—failed to take hold.

Five sitting Kamloops city councillors told Castanet party politics don’t belong in local government.

“The beautiful thing about municipal politics, and the reason a lot of people get involved in municipal politics is because of that very reason — you're not walking a party line, and you can vote how you feel, freely, on everything you do,” said Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly.

with files from Kathy Michaels