BC News

Picketers at Royal B.C. Museum attacked with bear spray, BCGEU says

Bear-sprayed on picket line

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST A file photo of the BCGEU picket line on Belleville Street in front of the Royal B.C. Museum in early September.

Striking workers picketing at the Royal B.C. Museum were attacked with bear spray on Tuesday evening, says the B.C. General Employees’ Union.

BCGEU president Paul Finch said he’s deeply disturbed by the incident, which followed reports of yelling, spitting and “racialized and homophobic” verbal assaults.

“These acts of violence against peaceful striking workers are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Finch said in a statement to the Times Colonist.

“Everyone deserves to be safe when they come to work — and a picket line is no different.”

The incident, which occurred shortly before the end of a 6 p.m. strike shift, has been reported to police.

Victoria police and the museum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Royal B.C. Museum was among the first BCGEU workplaces to be picketed when the strike began Sept. 2.

It remains one of the more high-profile picket lines among the seven strike sites in the capital region.

Museum galleries have remained open during the strike, but the IMAX theatre and B.C. Archives have closed.

Mayor Marianne Alto and Victoria police chief Fiona Wilson are expected to provide an update on community safety in the city on Thursday.