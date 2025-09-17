BC News

B.C. drawing billions as Indo-Pacific ramps up minerals trade

Photo: Daisy Xiong, BIV. Constantine Karayannopoulos, former chairman and CEO of Neo Performance Materials Inc.; Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president of research and strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada; and Pascale Massot, associate professor at the University of Ottawa, spoke at the launch of the Canada–Indo-Pacific Critical Minerals Hub in Vancouver.

As global competition over critical minerals heats up, B.C. has secured a growing share of Indo-Pacific investment, according to a new report.

Investments between Canada and Indo-Pacific countries in the critical minerals sector surged over the past five years, rising from $5.3 billion in 2015–19 to $27.2 billion in 2020–24, according to the Critical Minerals Investment between Canada and the Indo-Pacific report released last month by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada).

B.C. was the third-largest recipient of Indo-Pacific investment in critical mineral extraction after Saskatchewan and Quebec, attracting about $3.9 billion in the past five years. That represented 14.5 per cent of Canada’s total, and is a 40 per cent increase from the previous five-year period.

The number of deals between B.C. and the Indo-Pacific rose to 22 transactions in the past five years, up from 15 transactions in the previous five-year period.

“In today’s world, where we have intensified geopolitical competition and supply chain disturbances, the critical minerals supply chain is emerging as an area where Canada can play an important role,” Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president of research and strategy at APF Canada, told BIV.

“B.C. is kind of the mining capital of Canada—a lot of the companies are headquartered here in Vancouver.”

Most of B.C.’s investment was in copper, which accounted for 81 per cent, followed by uranium at 17 per cent, according to the report. Key deals included the acquisitions of Vancouver-based Cuprous Capital Ltd., which owned a copper mine in Botswana, and Kelowna-based Fission Uranium Corp. with a project in Saskatchewan.

On the outbound side, four of the top five Canadian companies investing in the Indo-Pacific’s critical minerals sector are headquartered in B.C., including Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM), Inflection Resources Ltd. (OTC: AUCUF), Resouro Gold Inc. (TSXV: RSM.V) and IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT.V) with investments in Australia, China and Singapore.

“The growth underscores Canada’s rising strategic importance as a supplier of critical minerals essential for agriculture and to the global energy transition,” the report noted.

Launching Critical Minerals Hub in Vancouver

Canada needs to step up in the global critical minerals supply chain to reduce its own reliance and its partners’ reliance on China, which dominates the global critical mineral sector, according to Nadjibulla.

APF Canada launched the Canada-Indo-Pacific Critical Minerals Hub at its Vancouver headquarters earlier this month to provide analysis of China’s position in the sector and other countries’ efforts to reduce their reliance on it, all in a bid to inform policy making.

“Critical minerals is now at the forefront of the emerging geopolitical tensions between China and the U.S.,” said Nadjibulla. In April, China imposed export controls on seven rare earth elements in retaliation for U.S. tariffs.

“That also has implications for other countries like Canada, who are rich in these resources to position themselves as [an] important part of the supply chain.”

China controls two-thirds of global refining and processing of critical minerals, including more than 90 per cent of rare earth elements, and it continues to grow, according to Pascale Massot, associate professor at University of Ottawa, who spoke at a panel for the launch of the hub earlier this month.

“Between 2020 and 2024, China has added almost all of the [global] growth in refined metals production,” said Massot.

Challenging China’s position, which took the country almost two decades to build, won’t be easy, but there are opportunities for Canada, especially in raw materials extraction and ensuring dependable supply to partners and allies, according to Nadjibulla.

Making Canada a welcoming environment to attract capital, and clearly prioritizing which minerals to focus on and to what extent, are important, she added, pointing to the European Union’s target that no more than 65 per cent of its annual consumption of raw material can come from a single non-EU country by 2030.

“We need to have prioritization and clear, achievable targets, which may take five to 10 years to get there, but we have to start now,” she said.

Education is also critical, according to Constantine Karayannopoulos, former chairman and CEO of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSX: NEO.TO), one of the earliest Canadian companies to establish a foothold in China’s rare earth sector.

At the panel, he said that in China, the company can hire graduates with degrees in rare earth engineering or chemistry who are ready to work in the field immediately—something that doesn’t seem to be the case elsewhere.

“I can’t say enough about the smarts and the brilliance of the Canadian education establishment. However, that needs to be channeled and incentivized to develop the key skills that are needed in critical minerals,” he said.