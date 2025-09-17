BC News

Rustad wants B.C. to follow Alberta’s lead with citizenship markers on ID cards

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The leader of the B.C. Conservative Party likes an idea being put into practice in Alberta with an eye toward safeguarding elections.

Legislation is being put forward this fall in Alberta to add mandatory citizenship markers to provincial identification, which Premier Danielle Smith said is all about streamlining services and preventing election fraud.

Speaking to Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday, John Rustad, the leader of B.C.'s Official Opposition, listed that idea among a handful of changes he’d like to see in this province.

“The first thing that we need to do is we actually need to change our ID in this province — driver's license and B.C. ID — and have a ‘C’ on it if you're a Canadian citizen," he said.

"Elections BC does not check people [to see] if they are Canadian citizens, and I know for a fact there are people who voted in the last election who were not Canadian citizens."

Being a Canadian citizen is a requirement to vote in any federal, provincial or municipal election.

Rustad said he’s also not a fan of telephone or mail-in voting, saying there are not enough checks and balances to ensure a voter is who they say they are.

“It is too ripe for abuse, and I think our democracy demands more accountability, more scrutiny in terms of elections,” he said.

“We need to do a significant clean up on our election process in this in this province to make sure that people can have full confidence in the integrity of elections, because if they don't, that undermines the very foundations of our society in terms of our government and our democracy.”

ID rules for mail-in voting require a person to submit identification documents showing their current name and home address, according to Elections BC.

Assisted telephone voting eligibility applies to people who are blind or have a health condition that prevents them from voting by other means. It’s also available to deployed members of the military or coast guard and on voting day in cases of emergency or in extraordinary circumstances.

Pushback on 'creep'

Zool Suleman, a Vancouver-based immigration lawyer, said the Alberta government's impetus is unclear, and all Canadians should be worried about an increasing "creep" that forces the disclosure of more personal information.

"There's some kind of hovering fear which some people are inflaming, which is that there are people who are voting who are not supposed to vote, or there are people accessing services they're not supposed to access," he said.

"This kind of fomenting of fear is then remedied by having tighter and tighter identification requirements and exposing more and more about who you are on these identification documents."

Suleman said he is worried that once authorities get used to seeing Canadian citizenship status on a document like a driver's licence, it will be used by other agencies to try to target people who are not Canadian citizens.

"The absence of information on a card becomes a means by which to profile people," he said.

— with files from The Canadian Press