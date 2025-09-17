BC News

Eby travels to Ottawa to lobby Carney for B.C. major projects funding

Eby heads to Ottawa

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, meets with British Columbia Premier David Eby at the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in Victoria on Monday, April 7, 2025.

British Columbia Premier David Eby is off to Ottawa to lobby the federal government for more investment in major infrastructure projects in the province.

The Premier's Office says in a statement that Eby is leading a mission to Ottawa that will last until Thursday, and the itinerary includes a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney on priorities for B.C.'s economic growth.

Eby's office also says the province will seek information on the next steps for major projects in B.C. and to secure funding needed to move forward.

The province has two of the five projects flagged by Ottawa last week for possible fast-tracking, the second phase of LNG Canada and the Red Chris mine expansion.

B.C. is forecasting a multi-billion-dollar deficit that is projected to grow to a record high of almost $11.6 billion for the first quarter of the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Eby says in a statement that while 40 per cent of the federal government's nation-building projects are located in B.C., he will be talking with Ottawa on other projects that should be considered in the next round of funding.