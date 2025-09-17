BC News

New UVic academy aims to help libraries adapt to a digital future

Adapting libraries for future

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST John Durno, left, head of digital infrastructure at UVic Libraries, watches Matt Huculak, director of the Kula Academy and Richard Ovenden, the Bodley’s librarian at the University of Oxford, play Pong on a vintage Magnavox Odyssey 3000 video game console.

In a world where big technology companies like Google, Meta and OpenAI are at the forefront of gathering information, libraries have to react by adapting to “rapid change” in the digital realm, says a University of Oxford librarian.

Richard Ovenden, the Bodley’s librarian at Oxford, said the University of Victoria has recognized the importance of digital factors with the launch of the Kula: Library Futures Academy. Touted by the university as the world’s first library-based institute of advanced studies, the academy aims to function as an incubator hub for research, connecting people and communities to knowledge.

“It’s one of the core aspects of the Kula Academy because the world in which libraries operate is changing fast, and is becoming so much more connected to the world of digital technology, to the Internet, to social media,” Ovenden said. That means libraries have to do research “in order to keep up.”

He said the big companies have considerable power over the way knowledge is created and shared, and do their research “at an incredible pace. But they are doing it for commercial purposes.”

Libraries are responding “on behalf of their communities,” Ovenden said.

Ovenden, at UVic this week to speak at a two-day symposium marking the Kula Academy’s launch, said the academy “provides a platform, opportunity, money, people to engage in serious research on the topics of how information is created, shared and preserved.”

He said libraries do the work of acquiring and organizing knowledge — books, journals and databases — “so that students and researchers and members of the public can read it and use that knowledge.” For the person opening a book for a library shelf or downloading something from a library website, “that’s a simple task,” he said. But behind that, the process of library staff creating a repository of information “is much, much more complicated and difficult than it seems to the end user.”

That’s where the Kula Academy comes in, by providing research on why certain steps are taken, “right down to the practical, very-detailed level of how to use technology to make this faster, cheaper, more efficient, more effective.”

UVic university librarian Jonathan Bengston said academic libraries are at “a critical juncture”.

Ovenden agreed, saying that the Kula Academy “comes at a very important time, and it provides this fantastic opportunity for experts outside of the University of Victoria to connect and contribute to the work that’s being done inside the university.” He said UVic’s approach is “pioneering” and shows the ongoing value of the library system. “It’s so dynamic, it’s so connected to the vital issues of the day.”

Matt Huculak, the director of the Kula Academy, said the initiative, which has support from UVic donors Brian R. Gaines and Mildred L.G. Shaw, has an important role to play.

He noted that libraries and archives are being “systematically dismantled” in the U.S.

“There is a sacred pact between the reader and the librarian in a democratic society,” he said. “What will Canada’s role and legacy be in protecting truth, information and the media in this moment of information crisis?”